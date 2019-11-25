PeoplesBank Issues $50,000 Challenge to Financial Institutions in Support of Square One

SPRINGFIELD — One of Square One’s largest and longest-standing donors, PeoplesBank, is taking the season of giving to a new level.

The bank has made its annual gift of $10,000 in support Square One’s work with children and families. Now, the company’s leadership is encouraging their peers at other banks and credit unions to match their gift with a donation of their own. The goal for the challenge is to raise an additional $50,000 from others in the banking community this holiday season.

“There are few organizations in the region who do so much, for so many, as Square One,” said Matthew Bannister, first vice president of PeoplesBank. “We are proud to support them, because we know it is a wise investment in the future. We encourage everyone, but in particular, the other area financial institutions, to join us in lending their support to such a worthwhile cause.”

Square One currently provides early-learning services to more than 500 infants, toddlers, and school-age children each day, and family-support services to 1,500 families each year, as they work to overcome significant challenges in their lives. The large majority of Square One families come from situations involving poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, incarceration, substance abuse, domestic violence, and other significant issues that may inhibit their ability to provide a quality early-learning experience for their children, if the proper services are not made available to them.

“Over the years, the consistent, high-level generosity of the team at PeoplesBank has been instrumental in our ability to provide programs and services for the children and families in our community,” said Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communication for Square One. “Their name rings out in our community. This latest challenge is taking their support to new heights — inspiring others to be a part of our important work.”

To learn more or to make a donation, e-mail Allard at [email protected] or call (508) 942-3147.