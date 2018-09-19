PeoplesBank Promotes Aleda Amistadi to Senior VP of Retail and Operations

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank has promoted Aleda Amistadi to the position of senior vice president of Retail and Operations. She formerly served as first vice pesident of Operations and has 22 years of banking experience.

“While I have led Operations here at PeoplesBank, I actually started my banking career in retail, so I am very familiar with that aspect of the industry,” Amistadi said. “I believe that combining retail and Ooperations leadership into one position will create better communications and decision making internally, which will lead to an improved customer experience.”

Amistadi earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Westfield State University and an MBA from Western New England University. She also earned a Wharton leadership certificate from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Six Sigma green belt certification from Duke University Continuing Studies MindEdge Online Learning. She is also a graduate of the ABA Stonier School of Banking.

Amistadi serves on the board of directors and the finance committee for Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts.