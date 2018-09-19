Small-business Workshop to Discuss ‘Doing Business with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps’

SPRINGFIELD — Emily Harman, director of the Office of Small Business Programs for the Department of the Navy, in partnership with the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts Assistance Center, will conduct a small-business workshop titled “Doing Business with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps” on Thursday, Sept. 20 as part of Springfield Navy Week, Sept. 17-23.

In 2017, the Department of the Navy awarded $3.2 billion in contracts to businesses in Massachusetts, with more than $66.8 million going to small businesses within 50 miles of Springfield. Industries awarded contracts include engineering services, aircraft manufacturing, commercial and institutional building construction, commercial and institutional building construction, radio and television broadcasting, wireless communications equipment manufacturing, and more.

The small-business workshop, slated for 10 a.m. to noon at the TD Bank Conference Center, 1441 Main St., Springfield, is designed to educate small businesses on how to do business with the Navy and Marine Corps. The workshop will also cover how to find out about upcoming contracting opportunities and how small businesses can contribute to the warfighter mission.

There is no cost to attend. Parking is available behind the conference center at a rate of $1 per half-hour. Reservations are required to attend. To register, click here or e-mail Karen Tetreault at [email protected].