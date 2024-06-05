PeoplesBank Technology Partner NYMBUS Wins FinTech Futures Award

HOLYOKE — FinTech Futures, the global market intelligence platform for financial-services technology, has named NYMBUS the Excellence in Tech winner for Core Banking System at the recent Banking Tech Awards USA ceremony held in New York City last week.

The awards, recognizing the outstanding achievements and successes in the banking and FinTech industry across the U.S., included many of the most well-known and well-respected brands within the industry. Nymbus is a leading technology partner for PeoplesBank.

“We are incredibly excited for this recognition for the NYMBUS team and their staff partners here at PeoplesBank,” said Aleda De Maria, executive vice president for Consumer Banking and Operations at PeoplesBank. “We believe that banks need to be able to offer the best technology for their customers, to create a simple banking experience. We are proud to align ourselves with an award-winning tech partner, which has allowed us distinguish ourselves in a competitive category.”