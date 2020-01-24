PeoplesBank to Present 75,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley for Launch of New Campaign

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank will present $75,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley at its annual Business Leaders Reception on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Cubit Coworks, 164 Race St., Holyoke.

Girls Inc. of the Valley is in the early stages of a $5 million comprehensive campaign with three primary goals: to build a permanent home in downtown Holyoke; expand school-based programming in Holyoke, Chicopee, and Springfield; and extend the Eureka! STEM education program.

As a result of the campaign, Girls Inc. of the Valley will serve more than 1,000 girls each year with intensive, research-based programming designed to empower girls and provide opportunities to succeed in school and beyond. This partnership will help Girls Inc. of the Valley to expand its program offerings and create a stronger network that encourages girls to achieve, and contributes to the bank’s goals of community vibrancy and academic excellence.

PeoplesBank President and CEO Tom Senecal will be in attendance at Girls Inc. of the Valley’s annual Business Leaders Reception to present the comprehensive campaign gift in the form of a large check.

“We have chosen to support Girls Inc. of the Valley with this sizable grant because they consistently demonstrate the actual outcomes of their programs, and because they have shown such a strong and unwavering commitment to the communities they serve,” he said. “The future of our region depends upon an active and engaged workforce, and Girls Inc. of the Valley is helping to prepare many of these future leaders. We applaud their efforts and encourage others in the business community to join us in building up and developing these exceptional girls.”

The need for qualified science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) professionals in the workforce continues to grow, and women — particularly women of color — continue to be underrepresented in these fields. Girls Inc. of the Valley programs like Eureka! expose girls to the STEM fields and support them with mentors and guidance, specialized curricula, internships, and other hands-on opportunities to nurture their curiosity and interests. The “Her Future, Our Future” comprehensive campaign is designed to significantly move the needle on breaking the cycle of poverty and providing tangible opportunities for Pioneer Valley girls to achieve academic and personal success.

“PeoplesBank has been investing in the Girls Inc. of the Valley Experience for years, long before I became the executive director,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley. “They are a company that truly walks the talk when it comes to community care and involvement. The banks employees have volunteered for events and hosted girls on field trips, and bank leaders have lent their expertise as board and committee members. Most recently, the bank has wowed us with this $75,000 commitment for ‘Her Future, Our Future.’ We are so thankful for PeoplesBank’s loyal support.”