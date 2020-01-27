WNEU School of Law to Host Information Session for Prospective Part-time Students

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University School of Law will host an information session for prospective students interested in pursuing a law degree part-time on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 6:15 to 8:20 p.m. in the Blake Law Center.

During the session, Admissions staff from the School of Law will provide information about the part-time juris doctor (JD) program, including experiential learning opportunities and an overview of the application process. Following the formal presentation, guests are welcome to stay to observe a Criminal Law class from 8:30 to 9:55 p.m.

Western New England University School of Law offers part-time day and evening programs leading to the JD degree. These programs are ideal for working professionals and can be completed in four years by taking elective courses during the summer terms. Students can customize their legal education by selecting one of five concentrations offered by the School of Law.

For more information, call (413) 782-1406 or e-mail [email protected].