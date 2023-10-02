Peter Albero named CFO, Treasurer of Greenfield Savings Bank

GREENFIELD — Peter Albero has been appointed chief financial officer and treasurer of Greenfield Savings Bank. He will be responsible for all aspects of financial operations of the bank, including internal and external financial reporting, investments, and asset and liability management.

“Peter brings a wealth of experience to our bank,” President and CEO Thomas Meshako said. “His knowledge and experience in the industry and his commitment to our mission of community banking will help us continue to grow and maintain our profitability.”

Albero joins the bank with more than 35 years in the financial industry. Most recently, he served as chief financial officer at Salisbury Bank & Trust. In addition, he has been a risk advisory consultant at Pricewaterhouse Coopers, where he designed and implemented financial and risk data reconciliations for foreign banks. For more than 26 years, he worked at Morgan Stanley in a variety of senior roles in the Financial Controller group. He is also a licensed CPA in New York.

Albero has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Manhattan College and an MBA in finance and international business from New York University.