Peter Pan Bus Lines Announces Promotions 





SPRINGFIELD — Peter Pan Bus Lines has announced promotions involving two fourth-generation members of Picknelly family leadership at the Springfield-based company.

Peter B. Picknelly, has been named director of Safety & Security. He recently graduated from Western New England University, and previously worked in customer care and operations for the company.

Also, Lauryn Picknelly has been promoted to controller. She previously worked in Customer Care prior to graduating from Providence College. After graduation, she served as assistant controller, and has now been promoted to controller.