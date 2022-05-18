United Way of Pioneer Valley to Stage 100th Anniversary Luncheon 





SPRINGFIELD — In honor of its 100th anniversary, United Way of Pioneer Valley will be recognizing area businesses at a luncheon to take place on June 2, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel.

The luncheon will serve as a thank-you to the businesses and individuals of Pioneer Valley who have helped United Way fulfill its mission to serve the Commonwealth through services like feeding the hungry, youth development programs, mental health and substance use treatment, and more. Awards will go to the following companies and individuals:

Centennial Award: MassMutual; the Summit Award: Big Y and Baystate Health; First 50 Years Award: Smith & Wesson; Local Legacy Award: American Saw and the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation; Lifetime Achievement Award: R. Lyman Wood and Robert Bolduc; Women’s Leadership Council Naming: Dora Robinson; Alexis de Tocqueville Volunteer Award: John Baker, Trinity Health; and theMichael Serafino Hero Award: The Serafino Family

In addition to the awards, United Way will be accepting legacy gifts — one-time contributions starting at $500 — to commemorate its 100th anniversary. All legacy-level gifts will be memorialized on their 100th anniversary ‘Wall of Hope.’ With the assistance of community investors, United Way has been able to put $193 million toward the community through its various support programs.

Tickets to this event are free and available on United Way Pioneer Valley’s website, www.uwpv.org.