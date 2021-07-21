Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Supporting the Kids

Smith & Wesson recently committed $20,000 in corporate giving to Square One, in addition to funds donated by employees as part of their commitment to social responsibility. The company has previously supported the agency’s early-education and care initiatives and programs to support victims of domestic violence. It was also among the first businesses in the region to fund Square One’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. Pictured: Smith & Wesson’s Caitlin Roman (top) and Mark Smith (above) meet some preschool children from Square One’s Main Street classroom before the check presentation.

New Housing in Amherst

Gov. Charlie Baker (second from right) joined other state and economic-development officials on July 7 to cut the ribbon at the new apartment complex at North Square in Amherst. The 130-unit building at 75 and 85 Cowls Road, part of the Mill District, offers a mix of market-rate, affordable and low-income apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, and is more than 90% occupied. The Mill District development — a project of W.D. Cowls Inc., which is led by ninth-generation owner Cinda Jones (seventh from right) — also includes 22,000 square feet of retail space.

Grant Announcement

On July 13, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and Bay Path University President Sandra Doran jointly announced that two health-focused graduate programs at the university have recently received two federal grants. The master of science in physician assistant studies program has been awarded a five-year, $1.5 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, Primary Care Training & Enhancement Program; and the master of science in clinical mental health counseling program is the recipient of a grant from the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training program totaling $1.43 million over four years, funded through the American Rescue Plan. At top, Doran addresses those gathered at a press conference at the university’s Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center in East Longmeadow. Above, Neal, with Bay Path physician assistant studies students behind him, addresses the audience.