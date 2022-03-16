Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Meeting a Critical Need

Baystate Health and Kindred Behavioral Health, a division of LifePoint Health, broke ground on March 8 in Holyoke on a new, state-of-the-art behavioral-health hospital. Baystate Behavioral Health Hospital will be located on 45 Lower Westfield Road and will feature 120 semi-private rooms and 30 private rooms for the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health. The 23,230-square-foot, four-story facility will feature a wide range of programs to meet patients’ varying treatment needs, as well as large activity and therapy rooms, a gym for therapy services, multiple courtyards, and outdoor recreation spaces where patients can interact with each other and their family members. The $72 million project is estimated to take 16 months to complete, with an expected opening in August 2023.

Grand Opening

Amherst welcomed the newest player in cannabis retail with a grand opening and ribbon cutting at Pleasantrees, located at 422 Amity St., on March 5. Pictured, from left: Paul Bockelman, Amherst town administrator; Zach Wilson, director of Retail at Pleasantrees; Koby Gardner-Levine from U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern’s office; Pleasantrees employees Nasya Dobbins and Kimmy Burlak; and Claudia Pazmany, executive director of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce.

Campus Tour

State legislators visited Greenfield Community College on Feb. 28, to tour the campus and learn how support from lawmakers can help GCC continue to provide quality, affordable education and workforce development. Visiting lawmakers included state Sens. Jo Comerford and Adam Hinds and state Reps. Lindsay Sabadosa, Natalie Blais, Susannah Whipps, Mindy Domb, and Paul Mark. The contingent explored the GCC campus, discussing the evolution of the college during the COVID-19 pandemic and changes the college is making to better prepare students for the workforce.