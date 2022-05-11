Top Banner

posing for a selfie are Creighton, Jennifer Metsch, Royal, Ramona Reno, and Karen MacGeorge
Picture This

Picture This

By 251

Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

 

Common Threads

 

Dress for Success Western Mass. staged its annual fundraising event, Common Threads, on April 25 at the Sheraton in Springfield. More than 300 people turned out for the event, which featured inspirational stories from women who were helped by the agency in their efforts to find employment in a field where they can build a career, a keynote address from Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal, and the presentation of several awards, including the Distinguished Alumna award to Kassandra Carrasquillo; the Volunteer of the Year award to Bridget Haley; and the Outstanding Contributor Award to Dawn Creighton.

 

audience members take in the proceedings

audience members take in the proceedings

 

Briceyda Landaverde, of Western Mass News, serves as emcee for the evening

Briceyda Landaverde, of Western Mass News, serves as emcee for the evening

 

posing for a selfie are Creighton, Jennifer Metsch, Royal, Ramona Reno, and Karen MacGeorge

posing for a selfie are Creighton, Jennifer Metsch, Royal, Ramona Reno, and Karen MacGeorge

 

Delphine Kabatesi, left, and Jill Schibelli, Margaret Fitzgerald Mentoring Program participants

Delphine Kabatesi, left, and Jill Schibelli, Margaret Fitzgerald Mentoring Program participants

 

Royal delivers her talk, which focused on mentors in her life

Royal delivers her talk, which focused on mentors in her life

 

 

Tags:

Related Posts

UnitedBank

PictureThis

By

Picture This

By

Picture This

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis