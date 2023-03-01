Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Great Outdoors

Florence Bank recently pledged $100,000 to Hampshire Regional YMCA to support its $1.5 million mission-expansion campaign to expand available program space by developing an outdoor exercise ‘airnaseum,’ or open-air gymnasium. The YMCA hopes to break ground on the project in the spring and evolve it over several years, as funds are gathered. The airnaseum and other improvements will benefit both children and adults.

Art of the Matter

Amy Johnquest established the Taber Art Gallery at Holyoke Community College 24 years ago and since then has been its only director. Planning to retire at the end of the spring semester, she recently curated her final exhibition, “Upward and Onward,” an homage to her quarter-century at the gallery. Johnquest invited friends, family members, and colleagues to contribute their art to “Upward and Onward,” which also includes photos and paintings of herself as a child growing up in Ohio. The result is an exhibition of some 150 pieces from more than 40 contributors. The Taber Art Gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KeyBank to Food Bank

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts recently received a $225,000 community-impact grant from KeyBank Foundation, payable over three years, to increase the availability of culturally appropriate food at 25 Mobile Food Bank distribution sites. The program reaches underserved populations throughout Western Mass. that do not have access to healthy foods, including families, seniors, and children.