Picture This

Mercy Medical Center announced that Liberty Bank Foundation has pledged a gift of $25,000 to the fundraising effort to create the Andy Yee Palliative Care Unit. Following his cancer diagnosis, well-known restaurateur Andy Yee sought treatment at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center. Grateful for the care Yee received until his passing in 2021, his wife, Sarah, approached hospital leaders about creating a space dedicated to palliative care.

Pictured, from left: Mercy’s Geoffrey Hoyt; Liberty President and CEO David Glidden; Mercy and Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group President Deborah Bitsoli; Sister Caritas Cancer Center Director Dr. Philip Glynn; Sarah Yee and son Jamie Yee; and Liberty’s Tony Liberopoulos and Jeffrey Sattler.

 

 

The Greater Chicopee Chamber opf Commerce’s signature Shining Stars Awards Gala, held March 3 at the Castle of Knights, recognized McKinstry Market Garden Inc. as Business of the Year, Holyoke Community College (HCC) as Nonprofit of the Year, Judith Corridan Danek as Citizen of the Year, and Mim Zayas as Volunteer of the Year.

Pictured, back row, from left: Mike Knapik of Baystate Health; HCC President Christina Royal; Chicopee Mayor John Vieau; Bill McKinstry, Will McKinstry, and Warren McKi nstry of McKinstry Market Garden; Chicopee City Treasurer Marie Laflamme; Michelle Wirth of Mercedes-Benz of Springfield; and state Sen. Jake Oliveira. Front row, from left: Mim Zayas of Masis Staffing and Judith Corridan Danek of Health New England.

 

 

ServiceNet recently hosted Massachusetts Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh, acting Undersecretary of Human Services Dana Sullivan, and Commissioner of Disability Services Jane Ryder to its Rooster Café in Northampton. They were joined by state Sen. Jo Comerford and state Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa, among other guests. Participants in ServiceNet’s Rooster Café culinary program prepare meals and serve customers, using many ingredients from ServiceNet’s Prospect Meadow Farm in Hatfield.

Pictured, from left: ServiceNet President and CEO Sue Stubbs, culinary program participant Dani Rizzo, ServiceNet Director of Vocational Services Shawn Robinson, Comerford, and Ryder.

 

