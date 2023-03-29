Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Gift of Gratitude

Mercy Medical Center announced that Liberty Bank Foundation has pledged a gift of $25,000 to the fundraising effort to create the Andy Yee Palliative Care Unit. Following his cancer diagnosis, well-known restaurateur Andy Yee sought treatment at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center. Grateful for the care Yee received until his passing in 2021, his wife, Sarah, approached hospital leaders about creating a space dedicated to palliative care.

Shining Stars

The Greater Chicopee Chamber opf Commerce’s signature Shining Stars Awards Gala, held March 3 at the Castle of Knights, recognized McKinstry Market Garden Inc. as Business of the Year, Holyoke Community College (HCC) as Nonprofit of the Year, Judith Corridan Danek as Citizen of the Year, and Mim Zayas as Volunteer of the Year.

Celebrating Opportunities

ServiceNet recently hosted Massachusetts Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh, acting Undersecretary of Human Services Dana Sullivan, and Commissioner of Disability Services Jane Ryder to its Rooster Café in Northampton. They were joined by state Sen. Jo Comerford and state Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa, among other guests. Participants in ServiceNet’s Rooster Café culinary program prepare meals and serve customers, using many ingredients from ServiceNet’s Prospect Meadow Farm in Hatfield.