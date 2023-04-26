Picture This

Future of Journalism

Bay Path’s student digital newsroom and online student publication, Network News, hosted three area media professionals during Academic Achievement Day on April 11. The discussion highlighted the state of journalism and the future of a digital world filled with artificial intelligence, social media, and new technology.

Pictured, from left: Kaylah Sheppard, Network News reporter; Janine Fondon, assistant professor and chair of Undergraduate Communications at Bay Path; George O’Brien, editor and associate publisher of BusinessWest; Julia Deridder, 2022-23 Network News editor, Rebecca Wehner, 2023-24 Network News editor; Aprell May Munford, reporter at the Republican; and Vanessa Pabón-Hernandez, senior director of Education & Community Engagement at New England Public Media.

 

 

That’s Entertainment

After being shuttered by the pandemic for more than three years, the STCC College Theater Workshop has returned to Springfield Technical Community College, which will host free performances of six 10-minute plays on Thursday, May 4 at 11 a.m., Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. at Scibelli Theater in Building 2. “Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons: A Night of Dark Comedy” is free, but donations to the STCC College Theater Workshop will be accepted.

Pictured: Lauren Tracy and Malissa Boone rehearse a scene for the upcoming production.

 

Ignite!

Bay Path University staged its 26th annual Women’s Leadership Conference (WLC) in April at the MassMutual Center. The more than 1,500 attendees at the event, which had the theme ‘Ignite,’ heard from several keynoters and could take in a number of breakout sessions.

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris (left), Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Bay Path President Sandra Doran

 

Robin Roberts, Good Morning America co-anchor, was the closing keynoter and was interviewed by Doran

 

MassMutual employee and Springfield native Victoria Ann Rodriguez was emcee for the event

 

Employees at MassMutual (a WLC sponsor) gather for a group photo at the conference

 

 

 

 

