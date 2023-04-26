Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Future of Journalism

Bay Path’s student digital newsroom and online student publication, Network News, hosted three area media professionals during Academic Achievement Day on April 11. The discussion highlighted the state of journalism and the future of a digital world filled with artificial intelligence, social media, and new technology.

That’s Entertainment

After being shuttered by the pandemic for more than three years, the STCC College Theater Workshop has returned to Springfield Technical Community College, which will host free performances of six 10-minute plays on Thursday, May 4 at 11 a.m., Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. at Scibelli Theater in Building 2. “Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons: A Night of Dark Comedy” is free, but donations to the STCC College Theater Workshop will be accepted.

Ignite!

Bay Path University staged its 26th annual Women’s Leadership Conference (WLC) in April at the MassMutual Center. The more than 1,500 attendees at the event, which had the theme ‘Ignite,’ heard from several keynoters and could take in a number of breakout sessions.