Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Planting Seeds

Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) recently announced a $25,000 donation to the Franklin County Community Development Corp. (FCCDC). GCB President and CEO Tony Worden called the donation “a way of expressing our gratitude and appreciation for their work, and our commitment to the local economy and community.” FCCDC Executive Director John Waite said the funds will be directed to giving all types of businesses, at all stages, assistance and resources to start or grow their ventures.

Inspiring Artwork

On June 29, Baystate Health dedicated a massive mosaic to its employees across the health system as a recognition of their courage and compassion during the COVID-19 pandemic. Made of hand-carved sculptural tiles by New England artist Natalie Blake, the artwork hangs in the Daly Lobby of Baystate Medical Center. The mosaic incorporates the seven chakras, or energy centers, of the human body and uses the earth’s elements to draw parallels between the chakras and the many teams that collaborate to deliver care. A smaller rendering of “Seven Chakra Earth Mandala” will be installed at other Baystate Health sites.

Common Knowledge

Located in the heart of downtown Greenfield, a newly installed business directory and community-information kiosk will serve as a year-round hub for Greenfield residents and visitors to discover the breadth of businesses, restaurants, and events featured throughout the city. The kiosk debuted on June 23, at the Greenfield City Common. The kiosk project was initiated last year when the city received a $47,500 grant from the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council.