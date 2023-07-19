Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

INSA Inc. v. Harmony of Massachusetts Inc.

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $8,758.36

Filed: 5/26/23

INSA Inc. v. Heka Inc.

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $20,595.30

Filed: 5/26/23

Carmen Sierra v. Anthony Munoz and Atlantic Courier Service LLC

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury, negligent entrustment: $41,863.83+

Filed: 6/9/23