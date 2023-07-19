Monson Savings Bank Donates $2,250 to Shriners Children’s New England

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank President and CEO Dan Moriarty recently presented a $2,250 donation to Stacey Perlmutter, director of Development for Shriners Children’s New England.

The donation was made as a part of the 2023 Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative, in which the public was given the opportunity to cast their votes to support their favorite local charitable organizations.

“Monson Savings Bank is proud to make this contribution to the Shriners Children’s New England. Our donation will support the patient care, medical research, and education that directly benefits children living in our local communities,” Moriarty said. “It is remarkable that we have this amazing clinic that parents and guardians can turn to when their child needs specialty care right in our community.”

Shriners Children’s New England is a local clinic providing specialty orthopedic, neuromuscular, cleft lip and palate, and urologic care exclusively to children.

“We are thankful to Monson Savings for their continued support of the Shriners Children’s New England,” Perlmutter said. “Monson Savings Bank’s loyalty over the years has contributed to our patients having the best quality care, which improves their quality of life. The Springfield community is so fortunate to have a local bank like Monson Savings.”