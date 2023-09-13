Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Pulling Up to a New Home

Last week, Balise Auto Group detailed plans to move its corporate headquarters from West Springfield to the third floor of the TD Bank building at 1441 Main St. in Springfield. The move is expected to bring more than 50 jobs to downtown Springfield at first, with more to come.

Community Support

Last month, Monson Savings Bank made a $1,000 donation to Springfield’s Hispanic-American Library in support of its newly established event, the New England Latino Festival, which took place at Riverfront Park in Springfield on Aug. 25-26. The first-time festival celebrated New England’s vibrant Latino community through food, music, and more, bringing together thousands of individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Helping to Meet a Need

J. Jay Anderson (left), president and CEO of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, recently presented a $1,000 donation from the bank to the People’s Pantry in Great Barrington. The People’s Pantry, located at Saint James Place, is a local nonprofit offering locally sourced food and other resources to clients experiencing food insecurity. “We are extremely grateful and appreciative,” said Beth Moser (second from left), president of the People’s Pantry. “We rely on our donors’ generous support to help reduce food-supply costs so that we can keep serving our community.”