TommyCar Collision Center Transforms Jeep Wrangler for Hampshire County TRIAD

NORTHAMPTON — TommyCar Collision Center announced a collaboration with Hampshire County TRIAD seniors and law enforcement to provide a customized Jeep Wrangler for the organization’s community-outreach efforts.

TRIAD is dedicated to improving quality of life for seniors in Hampshire County by fostering collaboration between law-enforcement agencies and senior organizations. This unique partnership ensures that senior citizens are safe, engaged, and well-informed about issues affecting their well-being.

Recognizing the significance of this collaboration, TommyCar Collision Center performed expert bodywork and skillfully applied graphics to transform the Jeep Wrangler into a visually striking vehicle that embodies the TRIAD mission. More than just a symbol, this Jeep will serve as a valuable asset for TRIAD’s outreach endeavors.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this meaningful project in collaboration with Hampshire County TRIAD,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Collision Center. “Our team worked diligently to ensure that the Jeep Wrangler becomes a visible and impactful symbol in the community.”