Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Western Mass Demolition Corp. v. Ohio Concrete Inc.
Allegation: Breach of contract: $53,017.25
Filed: 7/19/23
NC Inc. AMN f/k/a the Nunes Cos. Inc. v. Latour and Sons Trucking Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury and property damage: $90,000
Filed: 7/20/23
Ruth Christianson v. Big Y Foods Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $51,000
Filed: 7/26/23
James M. Bruderman v. Mercury Public Affairs
Allegation: Defamation: $1,000,000
Filed: 7/27/23
Rene Pomales and Rosalee Pomales v. OM SAI Racingmart LLC
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $14,497.18
Filed: 7/31/23
Kimberly Thayer v. Mr. Stax Inc. and Gabi Pancakes Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $425,000
Filed: 8/2/23
Arcbest Inc. v. East Baking Co.
Allegation: Money owed for transportation services: $67,301
Filed: 8/3/23
Parisi Management Group LLC v. Blue Lotus Group LLC et al
Allegation: Breach of contract, unjust enrichment: $350,060.65
Filed: 8/9/23
Laurel Stanislas v. Edward Wall
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $75,000
Filed: 8/9/23