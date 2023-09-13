Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Western Mass Demolition Corp. v. Ohio Concrete Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $53,017.25

Filed: 7/19/23

NC Inc. AMN f/k/a the Nunes Cos. Inc. v. Latour and Sons Trucking Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury and property damage: $90,000

Filed: 7/20/23

Ruth Christianson v. Big Y Foods Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $51,000

Filed: 7/26/23

James M. Bruderman v. Mercury Public Affairs

Allegation: Defamation: $1,000,000

Filed: 7/27/23

Rene Pomales and Rosalee Pomales v. OM SAI Racingmart LLC

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $14,497.18

Filed: 7/31/23

Kimberly Thayer v. Mr. Stax Inc. and Gabi Pancakes Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $425,000

Filed: 8/2/23

Arcbest Inc. v. East Baking Co.

Allegation: Money owed for transportation services: $67,301

Filed: 8/3/23

Parisi Management Group LLC v. Blue Lotus Group LLC et al

Allegation: Breach of contract, unjust enrichment: $350,060.65

Filed: 8/9/23

Laurel Stanislas v. Edward Wall

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $75,000

Filed: 8/9/23