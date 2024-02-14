Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Trees of Hope

On Feb. 1, Gary Rome Hyundai and Ronald McDonald House of Springfield announced that together they raised $180,333.05 for the Springfield nonprofit at the third annual Trees of Hope event in November. The organizations will partner again in 2024 to host Trees of Hope at the dealership.

Helping Students Succeed

On Jan. 31, Holyoke Community College (HCC) opened its new Scholarship Resource Center, the first of its kind among community colleges in Massachusetts. Its purpose is to make it easier for students to apply for scholarships available through the HCC Foundation. Located on the first floor of the Donahue Building, the center is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each year, the HCC Foundation awards about $350,000 in scholarships.

Fighting Food Insecurity

bankESB announced that its third annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors fundraising drive raised $35,000 for local food pantries, bringing the program’s three-year total to nearly $110,000. Fourteen participating food pantries received $2,500 each. The appeal is part of bankESB’s charitable giving program, the Giving Tree, which reflects the bank’s commitment to making a difference in the neighborhoods it serves.