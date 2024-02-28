Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Building Community

Greenfield Cooperative Bank (GCB) announced a $10,000 sponsorship of Habitat for Humanity’s Victoria Bismark Farm project, which will include the construction of three single-family homes on Burts Pit Road in Northampton, to be built by hundreds of community volunteers alongside three future homebuyers with low income.

Welcoming Committee

With a cutting of the ribbon, the Saremi Center for Career Development officially opened at American International College (AIC) on Feb. 5.

Clothing Drive

Through the collaborative efforts of Berkshire United Way, Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Lenox parent Brianne Lamke, and Lenox teacher Heather McNeice, a community clothing drive was held on Jan. 13. Thousands of donations of adult and children’s clothing and shoes were dropped off and sorted, and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the community was invited to shop for free.

Realizing a Dream

Holyoke Chicopee Springfield (HCS) Head Start named Mayra Felix (center), a teacher director with the organization, the recipient of its Janis Santos Scholarship. This $2,000 scholarship will allow Felix the chance to realize her dream of completing her bachelor’s degree. Pictured with Felix are Nicole Blais (left), CEO of HCS Head Start, and Janis Santos, former HCS Head Start CEO and scholarship namesake.