Picture This

A New Era at HCC

Hundreds of Holyoke Community College (HCC) friends, former colleagues, relatives, students, dignitaries, and supporters filled HCC’s Leslie Phillips Theater to capacity on April 19 to celebrate the official installation of George Timmons as the fifth president of HCC, and the first African-American man to hold that position.

Something to Build On

PeoplesBank is supporting Square One’s capital campaign to build a new, state-of-the-art facility. With early support from the city of Springfield and the Commonwealth, Square One has reacquired the land of its original South End location, which was destroyed by the 2011 tornado, and is looking to build a 26,000-square-foot child and family center.

Helping Around the House

The senior leadership team at Greenfield Cooperative Bank recently traded their suits for paintbrushes and joined forces with Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity to help put some finishing touches on a new home being built by dozens of community volunteers alongside the future homeowners. This hands-on effort followed a previous commitment of $10,000 from Greenfield Co-op toward the project.