Picture This

Centennial Celebration

In honor of turning 100, Berkshire United Way invited the community to its centennial celebration on April 10 at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. The featured speaker was Frances Jones-Sneed (pictured at left), professor emeritus of History and Political Science at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. The celebration included celebratory messages from Pittsfield Mayor Peter Marchetti, U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and United Way Worldwide CEO Angela Williams.

Honoring a Legacy

On May 17, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno dedicated a street in honor of John H. Murphy, the late founder of Eastern General Contractors Inc., at the corner of Berkshire Avenue and Eastland Street, a short distance from the location where Murphy housed his business for more than 50 years. This tribute recognizes Murphy’s significant impact on Springfield’s construction landscape, with numerous landmark projects attributed to his company.

Breaking Ground

Caolo & Bieniek Architects recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new public-safety complex in Lenox, attended by town officials, key stakeholders, and residents. With an overall budget of $25 million, this complex will house the Lenox Police, Fire, and EMS headquarters. The single-story, 21,000-square-foot facility provides much-needed space for each department’s operational needs and allows for future growth, all within a new facility designed with the architectural character of the town of Lenox.