Police vs. Fire Baseball Classic Presented by Country Bank Raises $15,750

WORCESTER — To launch Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, the second annual Police vs. Fire Baseball Classic, presented by Country Bank at Polar Park on Sunday, Aug. 27, raised $15,750 for Why Me & Sherry’s House, a Worcester nonprofit that provides resources and support to children battling cancer and their families. The Worcester Police Officers defeated the Worcester Firefighters 14-3.

As the home team, the Worcester Fire Department selected Why Me & Sherry’s House to benefit from this year’s event in honor of retired Fire Captain Mark Wyco, who lost his daughter Bridget to childhood cancer in 1996. After the game, the Worcester Red Sox and Country Bank presented the check for $15,750 to Rebecca Kuczarski, executive director of Why Me & Sherry’s House.

“There was an extraordinary feeling at this year’s event,” said Dr. Charles Steinberg, president of the Worcester Red Sox and the WooSox Foundation. “Our first responders are the heart and soul of Worcester, and we believe this friendly but competitive game will continue to grow into a civic treasure. We thank our friends and founding partners at Country Bank for collaborating with us yet again on what has become one of the most fun — and impactful — events of the year.”