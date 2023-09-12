Jewish Federation of the Berkshires Welcomes Susan Levine

PITTSFIELD — Jewish Federation of the Berkshires announced the appointment of Susan Levine as the new Food Service director for its Connecting with Community kosher meals program that provides free, nutritious meals for the community (in-person, takeaway, and meals on wheels) year-round.

Levine received a culinary arts degree at Peter Kump’s New York Cooking School in Lower Manhattan before interning at Canyon Ranch in Tucson, Ariz. There, she learned healthy ways of using her culinary skills, which she applied during a long career in catering and corporate dining that included a recent stint working at the Executive Mansion in Albany, N.Y.

A 20-year resident of the Berkshires region, Levine first learned about the federation’s kosher meals program when her parents stayed at her home in New Lebanon, N.Y. and attended federation-sponsored programs and lunches at Knesset Israel in Pittsfield. Now, she is taking over the kosher meals program that was helmed by Cindy Bell-Deane for the past 25 years. “I look forward to working with Jewish Federation of the Berkshires to bring that support and sense of nourishment, both body and soul, my parents received from this community,” Levine said.

Through its kosher meals program, which is run in conjunction with Elder Services of the Berkshires, Jewish Federation of the Berkshires provides more than 3,600 nutritious meals annually. Meals are available for pick-up and also delivered to homebound community members by volunteers. In the summer months, in-person kosher lunches follow the federation’s cultural program, Connecting with Community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Susan to the federation team and pleased to have someone of her experience continue the compassionate work of nourishing our older adults through this important program,” Executive Director Dara Kaufman said. “We look forward to Susan using her skills to continue the creative and healthy meals our older community members and homebound individuals have come to rely on.”