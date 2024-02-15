Professional Drywall Construction Hires Timothy Craw as Vice President

SPRINGFIELD — Professional Drywall Construction Inc. (PDC), a leading commercial drywall company with offices in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York, announced that Timothy Craw has joined the company as vice president of Business Development and Labor Relations. With 45 years of construction experience in nearly every industry segment, Craw will be responsible for expanding the company’s footprint in all areas of the Atlantic states.

“We could not be more pleased to welcome Tim to the team,” PDC owner Nick Shaink said. “His demonstrated leadership, unique insights, and breadth of capabilities are exactly what we need to help the company reach its current and future growth targets.”

Most recently, Craw was a union business agent and building trades president. In his various positions over the years, he has developed and maintained relationships with union and non-union contracts for business development and market expansion, recruited and represented union journeyman and apprentice carpenters in collective-bargaining negotiations, mediated contract conflicts, and monitored federal and state public construction projects during the planning, design, and bidding processes.

Craw received the Carpenters Union Local 108 Steward of the Year Award in 2001 and the BCBCTC Edward M. Kennedy Award in 2016. He is a member of the International Foundation of Employee Benefits Plans and the Assoc. for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. A graduate of the U.S. Army Engineer School, he served six years as a sergeant in the U.S. Army.