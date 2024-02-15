Market Mentors Welcomes Geoff Rice as Senior Content Marketing Specialist

SPRINGFIELD — Market Mentors, LLC, a fully integrated marketing, advertising, and public-relations agency, recently welcomed Geoff Rice to its team as a senior Content Marketing specialist. In this role, he applies his two decades of marketing, communications, and creative experience to every challenge, from brand launches to engaging content for websites, social media, and campaigns of all sizes.

“Geoff is a fantastic addition to our experienced content marketing team,” said Michelle Abdow, president and CEO of Market Mentors. “He brings an abundance of creativity and enthusiasm to the role, offering keen insights for clients across the many industries we serve.”

Prior to joining Market Mentors, Rice focused his talents on the health and beauty industries, and he now extends his expertise to clients from a diverse range of businesses, including manufacturing, energy, insurance, and others. He is a graduate of Colgate University with a degree in English literature.