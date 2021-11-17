Pynchon Plaza to Host Meet the Artist Event Today

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Museums, the Springfield Cultural Partnership, Mayor Domenic Sarno, the Springfield Parks and Recreation Department, and the Springfield Business Improvement District will present a Meet the Artist event today, Nov. 17, at 2:15 p.m. in the newly renovated Pynchon Plaza. The event, which is free and open to all, will include entertainment by Community Music School of Springfield.

Two years ago, in December 2019, the Springfield Museums and the Springfield Cultural Partnership sent out a call for public art that would transform Pynchon Plaza into a dynamic museum without walls, a vibrant public space with innovative multi-media art installations by local artists. Now it is time to celebrate the artists whose work has been funded by the SPark! Igniting Our Community project.

Nine projects inspired by Springfield’s people, cultures, places, and historical legacies will be installed over the next six months. This event will be an opportunity to talk directly with the artists to learn more about their plans.

The artists/entities are Roberley Bell of Pelham (artful seating), Lauren Celini of Springfield (utility art), Michelle Falcón Fontánez of Boston (mosaic art), Alvilda Sophia Anaya-Alegría of Springfield (mosaic art), Beth Crawford of Haydenville (3D sculptural art), Jeffrey Lara of Springfield (3D sculptural art), Make-It Springfield (library box), Ryan Murray of Springfield (fencing art), and Rosemary Tracy Woods of Art for the Soul Gallery in Springfield (fencing art).

These works will also be joined by a sound sculpture created by Outdoor Musical Instruments from the U.K. This sound sculpture will be assembled and embellished by a Springfield carpenter and artist.