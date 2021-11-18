Make-It Springfield Launches Creative Fellowship Opportunity

SPRINGFIELD — Make-It Springfield announced the launch of the Make-It Springfield Creative Fellowship. The fellowship is designed to provide a residency opportunity to creative individuals and support for their independent projects in 2022.

Make-It fellows may be creatives in any area of art, culture, or technology, including performance, visual arts, video/film, design, music composition, writing, invention, engineering, and computer science. Three individuals, who would find it beneficial to spend 10 months in an artistically vibrant and creative maker space in downtown Springfield, will be selected and will receive a $3,000 stipend.

“This fellowship program serves Make-It Springfield’s utmost priorities, to support creatives around us and to contribute to the cultural vibrancy of downtown Springfield,” said Roberta Wilmore, executive director. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Amelia Peabody Foundation, who is funding this effort and who shares our vision.”

Applications for the fellowship will be available by Dec. 1 at makeitspringfield.org. For more information, e-mail [email protected].