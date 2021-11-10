The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BERNARDSTON

116 South St.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Mother Goose Properties LLC

Seller: Ellen Fay-Cadran

Date: 10/12/21

290 West Mountain Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Jamie P. Cross

Seller: Frank R. Squillante

Date: 10/12/21

BUCKLAND

32 Hog Hollow Road

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $717,000

Buyer: William Creelman

Seller: Norman P. Toy

Date: 10/15/21

43 Upper St.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $608,675

Buyer: Lindsay M. Allen

Seller: Purinton, Mark L., (Estate)

Date: 10/04/21

CHARLEMONT

224 Avery Brook Road

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jonathan Mirin

Seller: Bragdon-Bingham INT

Date: 10/05/21

CONWAY

1126 Ashfield Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Benjamin Lucia

Seller: Patrick A. Falla

Date: 10/15/21

104 Mathews Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $449,000

Buyer: Patrick Tompkins

Seller: Steven L. Zakon-Anderson

Date: 10/15/21

361 Route 8A

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Robert Schaentzler

Seller: Voytko INT

Date: 10/15/21

DEERFIELD

1 Beaver Dr.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Timothy S. Kuzdzal

Seller: Daysal INT

Date: 10/15/21

ERVING

143 North St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Matthew Ziomek

Seller: Jarred M. Talbot

Date: 10/06/21

193 North St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Alexandra A. Darcy

Seller: Brian S. Price

Date: 10/15/21

GREENFIELD

79 Beech St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jason M. McKinnon

Seller: Gordon D. Dubois

Date: 10/07/21

113 Beech St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $229,900

Buyer: Laurence Klein

Seller: Angelo L. Thomas

Date: 10/14/21

654 Bernardston Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $452,500

Buyer: Servicenet Inc.

Seller: Larry & Caron Yost LT

Date: 10/14/21

359 Colrain Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Ashley M. Podlesny

Seller: Jane M. Butynski

Date: 10/13/21

57 Haywood St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Vanessa L. Torrado

Seller: Sandi H. Graves

Date: 10/15/21

77 Lincoln St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Maria R. Tramontozzi

Seller: Marilyn A. Matysiewicz

Date: 10/15/21

36 Revere Circle

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $323,000

Buyer: Robert Ward

Seller: Jenna Skutnik-Sheffield

Date: 10/14/21

192 Shelburne Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Sheela Patel

Seller: Freedom Hill RT 3

Date: 10/15/21

244-246 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Doug W. Laroche

Seller: Layne V. Floyd

Date: 10/05/21

MONTAGUE

19 Park St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Jose F. Villafana

Seller: Maria R. Christenson

Date: 10/15/21

2 Pinewood Circle

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $252,500

Buyer: Jonathan C. Macomber

Seller: Ethan M. Balk

Date: 10/06/21

8 Richardson Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $406,000

Buyer: Leela J. Joy

Seller: Katherine A. Hart

Date: 10/07/21

NORTHFIELD

44 Highland Ave.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Michael L. Augros

Seller: Thomas Aquinas College

Date: 10/08/21

654 Pine Meadow Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $337,750

Buyer: Kyle Provencal

Seller: Amanda C. Skalski

Date: 10/06/21

ORANGE

280 Holtshire Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $181,975

Buyer: Anthony Gemma

Seller: Bonnie Taylor

Date: 10/08/21

64 Memory Lane

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Thomas A. Russell

Seller: DC Brooks FT

Date: 10/08/21

100 Summit St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Adam J. Wuoti

Seller: Kelly Vaillancourt

Date: 10/12/21

114 Warwick Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $162,950

Buyer: AMLN Revocable RT

Seller: Normand Dallaire

Date: 10/13/21

SHELBURNE

26 Mechanic St.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Bragdon-Bingham INT

Seller: Joseph G. Chadwick

Date: 10/07/21

SHUTESBURY

40 Kettle Hill Road

Shutesbury, MA 01002

Amount: $511,050

Buyer: Jill Clemmer

Seller: Nancy P. Damato

Date: 10/08/21

WARWICK

315 Wendell Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Andrew S. Hagie

Seller: Boone, Bradford I., (Estate)

Date: 10/05/21

WHATELY

204 Long Plain Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $243,000

Buyer: Nathan E. Smith

Seller: William J. Smith

Date: 10/08/21

WENDELL

250 Lockes Village Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $277,500

Buyer: Brian Comfort

Seller: Louanne Soos

Date: 10/15/21

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

56 Columbus St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Volodymyr Yakymenko

Seller: Paula A. Boisclair

Date: 10/12/21

25 Farmington Circle

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Eduardo Suarez

Seller: Johnny Ramos

Date: 10/15/21

38 Forest Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Plato O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Patricia R. Perry

Date: 10/08/21

807 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Nathalie Champagne

Seller: John T. Langevin

Date: 10/15/21

30 Memorial Park

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: George Sweat

Seller: Lee M. Racine

Date: 10/15/21

612 North St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Jose A. Gonzalez

Seller: David J. Zurlino

Date: 10/15/21

75 Pheasant Run Circle

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $329,000

Buyer: Kenneth Ramos

Seller: Joanne M. Brochetti

Date: 10/15/21

53 Provin Mountain Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $379,900

Buyer: Christopher J. Peltier

Seller: James B. Lockwood

Date: 10/12/21

853 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: 853 Silver Street RT

Seller: Baldyga, Paul, (Estate)

Date: 10/04/21

48-50 South Westfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $188,586

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: Byron W. Zinn

Date: 10/04/21

37 Valentine St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Samantha Ford

Seller: Andrea L. Scalise

Date: 10/12/21

BRIMFIELD

62 Old Palmer Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Joshua Chaples

Seller: Frank Della-Rosa

Date: 10/08/21

160 Warren Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Hannah T. Lazo

Seller: Jerrold Bennett

Date: 10/15/21

CHESTER

Goss Hill Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $341,903

Buyer: National Farm & Forestry LLC

Seller: Goss Road Estates LLC

Date: 10/14/21

CHICOPEE

13 Baril Lane

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Ahmed Aljashaam

Seller: Mary Liszka

Date: 10/13/21

50 Beauchamp Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $228,000

Buyer: M. Russell-Masterson

Seller: Lisa J. Russell

Date: 10/14/21

41 Bemis St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Valerie Calderon

Seller: Maria D. Dybski

Date: 10/15/21

28 Bonner St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $189,900

Buyer: Brital 1987 LLC

Seller: Jeffrey A. Larochelle

Date: 10/13/21

25 Boutin St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Gerald Michon

Seller: Jeffrey M. Picard

Date: 10/07/21

62 Britton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $401,000

Buyer: Roberto C. Jimenez

Seller: Viktor Moshkovskiy

Date: 10/08/21

181 Broadway St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,584,000

Buyer: Sunlight Apartment LLC

Seller: James Cherewatti

Date: 10/07/21

443 Broadway St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Kelvin Maldonado

Seller: Jennifer L. Johnson

Date: 10/05/21

1237 Burnett Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: James D. Deary

Seller: Laurie J. Rousseau

Date: 10/13/21

220 Casey Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Madeleine J. Riel

Seller: Andres Otero

Date: 10/15/21

6 Charles St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $162,495

Buyer: Blue Sky Investment Group LLC

Seller: Jeremy Houlihan

Date: 10/05/21

93 Clairmont Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Imari L. Silva

Seller: Aaron Beaulieu

Date: 10/15/21

Columba St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $369,500

Buyer: City Of Chicopee

Seller: Western Mass. Electric Co.

Date: 10/06/21

17 Dakota Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Claude Labrie

Seller: Sean P. Welch

Date: 10/04/21

64 Dobek Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Moses M. Ehiabhi

Seller: Scott R. Pepin

Date: 10/08/21

303 Fairview Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $171,000

Buyer: J&E Real Estate LLC

Seller: Angela M. Vatter

Date: 10/15/21

22 Farmington St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Karimar Vargas-Ramirez

Seller: James M. Horniak

Date: 10/12/21

92 Felix St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Antonio H. Pantaleon

Seller: Marie M. Gower

Date: 10/04/21

81 Green St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Single Source Services LLC

Seller: Noel G. Laflamme

Date: 10/15/21

70 Lachine St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $221,000

Buyer: Kathleen Robinson

Seller: Mary J. Matras

Date: 10/15/21

542 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Yasser H. Mahdy

Seller: Kelly R. Ryan

Date: 10/06/21

18 Ogden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Sharon M. Ruth

Seller: Alexis Rodriguez

Date: 10/08/21

54 Ondrick Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Julianne Sporbert

Seller: Michael A. Trumbull

Date: 10/15/21

15 Railroad Row

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $1,584,000

Buyer: Sunlight Apartment LLC

Seller: James Cherewatti

Date: 10/07/21

82 Rivers Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $940,000

Buyer: Prime Living Properties LLC

Seller: James Cherewatti

Date: 10/07/21

88 Rivers Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $940,000

Buyer: Prime Living Properties LLC

Seller: James Cherewatti

Date: 10/07/21

20 Riverview Place

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Hash Properties LLC

Seller: James Cherewatti

Date: 10/05/21

50 Shepherd St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Nedie J. Ramirez

Seller: Walter L. Wood

Date: 10/13/21

28 Spence St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Reynaldo Santiago

Seller: Christina M. Santinello

Date: 10/07/21

25 State St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $152,000

Buyer: Miroslav Nesterchuk

Seller: Joan D. Bissonnette

Date: 10/05/21

61 State St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Luis D. Brignoni

Seller: JBD Empire LLC

Date: 10/06/21

24 Sycamore Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Michael D. Berardelli

Seller: Grandview Development Assocs. LLC

Date: 10/06/21

7 Washington St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,584,000

Buyer: Sunlight Apartment LLC

Seller: James Cherewatti

Date: 10/07/21

172 Woodcrest Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Wladyslawa Lizak

Seller: James J. Desautels

Date: 10/08/21

EAST LONGMEADOW

72 Colony Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Carol A. McNally

Seller: Edwin E. Lempke

Date: 10/05/21

17 Donamor Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: David Melanson

Seller: Hubert W. Pfabe

Date: 10/08/21

215 Dwight Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01108

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Makeida Leverett

Seller: David J. Proulx

Date: 10/07/21

7 Elizabeth St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $376,000

Buyer: David J. Proulx

Seller: Thomas B. McGowan

Date: 10/07/21

331 Elm St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Nilda D. Wotton

Seller: John M. Nathan

Date: 10/08/21

14 Hillside Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Amieland B. Singh

Seller: Thomas S. Sophinos

Date: 10/08/21

433 Porter Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $204,100

Buyer: Mandi Safford

Seller: Theresa A. Williams

Date: 10/15/21

848 Somers Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Ichigo T. Mai

Seller: Ronald J. Cauley

Date: 10/08/21

56 Woodbridge Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Christina Rivera

Seller: Dennis M. Farioli

Date: 10/07/21

GRANVILLE

Gorge Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $128,400

Buyer: James Adams

Seller: Bannish Lumber Inc.

Date: 10/08/21

HAMPDEN

151 Ames Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $519,000

Buyer: Nickolas Stone

Seller: Wayne M. Goodwin

Date: 10/06/21

20 Mill Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Antonio Morales

Seller: Kent R. Beach

Date: 10/05/21

10 Mountainview Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $284,500

Buyer: James G. Lyon

Seller: Amy M. Bohan

Date: 10/12/21

46 Mountainview Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Amber M. Pelletier

Seller: Warren Spears

Date: 10/15/21

16 South Ridge Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $1,025,000

Buyer: Phillip J. Rodrigues

Seller: James W. Walsh

Date: 10/07/21

HOLLAND

28 Leno Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Ryanne K. Nixon

Seller: Ronald Lapierre

Date: 10/12/21

47 Leno Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Peter C. Perez

Seller: Chestnut Hill Homes LLC

Date: 10/15/21

242 Mashapaug Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Michael S. Burns

Seller: Scott Alexander

Date: 10/15/21

HOLYOKE

5 Appleton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $762,500

Buyer: Maxx Consultant Inc.

Seller: Mao Moon LLC

Date: 10/08/21

10 Briarwood Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $606,000

Buyer: Ryan G. Ramos

Seller: Patricia A. Ouellette

Date: 10/08/21

41 Cabot St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: MD Holyoke Realty LLC

Seller: Margaro Crespo

Date: 10/08/21

333 Canal St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: 3DS Group LLC

Seller: E&L Corp.

Date: 10/08/21

665 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $267,100

Buyer: Kalipa Asset Capital LLC

Seller: Kevin Cruz

Date: 10/08/21

338-340 Hillside Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Stephen D. Lucero

Seller: Christopher J. English

Date: 10/14/21

415 Homestead Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Kevin Smith

Seller: Kevin F. Joyce

Date: 10/15/21

5 Jeane Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Claudio A. Perez

Seller: Prattico, Joseph R., (Estate)

Date: 10/07/21

888 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Betty Gomez

Seller: Revampit LLC

Date: 10/07/21

85 Mountain Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Juan L. Andujar

Seller: Guylene N. Matthes

Date: 10/15/21

1649-1/2 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $132,358

Buyer: Jeffrey G. Clayton

Seller: Martin J. Clayton Insurance Agency

Date: 10/06/21

1693 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Gallagher Properties LLC

Seller: Aarib Inc.

Date: 10/08/21

2075 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Maria E. Gomez

Seller: Marta Romero

Date: 10/05/21

28 O’Connor Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: John Defonte

Seller: Stephen L. Johnson

Date: 10/05/21

179 Pine St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Javier Maldonado

Seller: Stephen Bosco

Date: 10/07/21

9-11 Portland St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Anthony B. Antonellis

Seller: Harry H. Thayer

Date: 10/08/21

47 Pynchon Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Maureen A. Harbilas

Date: 10/12/21

23 Wellesley Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Cecily Wiswall

Seller: Rachael Smith-Ramos

Date: 10/15/21

LONGMEADOW

25 Andover Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: 11 Pineridge Dr RT

Seller: Kaufman Family LLC

Date: 10/12/21

8 Brookwood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $324,000

Buyer: Razia Siddiquee

Seller: Geoffrey P. Adams

Date: 10/08/21

169 Crescent Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Kristin Russell

Seller: Elizabeth O. Dunn

Date: 10/07/21

8 Deerfield Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Gladysh Capital LLC

Seller: Kevin A. Kruser

Date: 10/06/21

54 Fernleaf Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Fabricio Ochoa

Seller: Thomas E. Clark

Date: 10/15/21

108 Greenmeadow Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Susan Muhaimin

Seller: Rohit Rattan

Date: 10/04/21

679 Laurel St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Corrine P. Ryan

Seller: Yong Han

Date: 10/15/21

18 Lexington Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $253,500

Buyer: Yong J. No

Seller: Michael Sorrell

Date: 10/08/21

1203 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $387,000

Buyer: Ruotao Huang

Seller: Gregory S. Burstein

Date: 10/13/21

67 Parkside St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Benjamin E. Fredette

Seller: Rory Buxton

Date: 10/14/21

164 Viscount Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Michael D. McLane

Seller: Frances P. Regnault

Date: 10/04/21

107 Wenonah Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Magni Properties LLC

Seller: Hillary Coughlin

Date: 10/08/21

68 Wimbleton Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Alice Pizzi

Seller: Rudy M. Dagostino

Date: 10/08/21

17 Woodside Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $704,000

Buyer: Joan J. Carra 2004 FT

Seller: Richard J. Ianello

Date: 10/15/21

LUDLOW

39 Arnold St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Andrew Doming

Seller: Daniel J. Parker

Date: 10/06/21

90 Barre Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Paul R. Mailhott

Seller: Mary E. Debarge

Date: 10/04/21

42 Bristol St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Heather Marini

Seller: Stephen Vicencio

Date: 10/05/21

77 Cislak Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $720,000

Buyer: Michael Wegner

Seller: Gerald S. Bolduc

Date: 10/14/21

17 Deponte Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $449,000

Buyer: Mark E. Kifer

Seller: Kenric D. Gallano

Date: 10/14/21

89 Edgewood Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Paulo L. Roxo

Seller: Rosemary P. Conui

Date: 10/08/21

45 Franklin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Manh Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Joseph A. Nunes

Date: 10/13/21

90 Haviland St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Susan Martinelli

Seller: Robert J. Schroeter

Date: 10/14/21

56 Hillcrest Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $334,900

Buyer: Liam Powers

Seller: Cathleen M. Morris

Date: 10/14/21

193 Jerad Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $685,000

Buyer: Yang Liu

Seller: Robert Nadeau

Date: 10/14/21

110 Kirkland Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $217,500

Buyer: Lacie Collins

Seller: Jeremy J. Guinipero

Date: 10/12/21

68 Michael St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: Ellen J. Pollock

Seller: Vance, Hubert R., (Estate)

Date: 10/13/21

45 River St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Maria D. Dybski

Seller: Fabio X. Conceicao

Date: 10/15/21

22 Ronald St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Troy Martins

Seller: Shanna M. Moutinho

Date: 10/08/21

Sunset Ridge #19

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Luis Martins

Seller: Jeremy J. Procon

Date: 10/07/21

89 Woodland Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Matthew A. Coelho

Seller: Lisa M. Martin

Date: 10/14/21

MONSON

170 Hovey Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Premier Home Builders Inc.

Seller: Anthony T. Sattler

Date: 10/14/21

19 Lakeshore Dr.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $359,013

Buyer: Susan B. Cohen

Seller: Barbara J. Stein

Date: 10/15/21

7 May Hill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Phillip Simpson

Seller: Craig R. Levesque

Date: 10/05/21

4 Park Ave.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Hiram D. Serpa-Espino

Seller: Shawn Bronson

Date: 10/15/21

42 Washington St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $132,000

Buyer: Richard Blain

Seller: Michael Smith

Date: 10/15/21

PALMER

10-12 State St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Crystal L. Goddu

Seller: Jessica M. Pieciak

Date: 10/14/21

SPRINGFIELD

Arcadia Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $246,500

Buyer: Ninotchka Sastre-Diaz

Seller: Nils B. Dahl

Date: 10/05/21

555-557 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $278,250

Buyer: OM Belmont Ave. LLC

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 10/08/21

2248 Baptist Hill Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $333,420

Buyer: Caroline Brusger 2020 IRT

Seller: Stephen M. Rondeau

Date: 10/15/21

33-35 Battery St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Molly M. Ronan

Seller: Mary C. Joyce

Date: 10/08/21

641 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Christopher S. Gibeau

Seller: Bettye J. McGhee

Date: 10/15/21

34-36 Beechwood Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Vijayakumar Paramasivam

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 10/06/21

85 Belvidere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Wanda I. Hernandez

Seller: Paul R. Campbell

Date: 10/08/21

34-36 Berkeley St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Gilbert R. Blake

Seller: Michael Noad

Date: 10/15/21

43 Berkeley St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: BRVS LLC

Seller: Strela Builders Corp.

Date: 10/05/21

309 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Berkshire Springfield LLC

Seller: Berkshire Realty LLC

Date: 10/04/21

36 Birch Glen Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $239,500

Buyer: Danielle Ellis

Seller: Jose S. Borges

Date: 10/07/21

108 Birchland Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Sekar S. Dhanasekaran

Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC

Date: 10/15/21

97 Brewster St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Carlos R. Cabrera

Seller: Moltenbrey Builders LLC

Date: 10/08/21

144 Buckingham St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Ronald Wallace

Seller: Sandra A. McCarroll

Date: 10/06/21

89 Carol Ann St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Tony Younes

Seller: Wilmington Trust

Date: 10/14/21

54 Catharine St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Carmen D. Trinidad

Seller: Siam Williams Investment Group LLC

Date: 10/04/21

38 Chase Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Cleon D. Lowe

Seller: B&B Properties LLC

Date: 10/14/21

18-20 Cleveland St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jonathan Ramos

Seller: Pedro J. Aguirre

Date: 10/13/21

34 Clifton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: K. M. Martinez-Ortolaza

Seller: Clifton Ave LLC

Date: 10/08/21

50 Cocoran Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Johan Cotto

Seller: Cage Enterprises LLC

Date: 10/04/21

30 Craig St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $135,300

Buyer: Pennymac Loan Services LLC

Seller: Christopher K. Frey

Date: 10/04/21

17 Dalton Place

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Equity Trust Co.

Seller: Robert Finnegan

Date: 10/15/21

78 David St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Eternity Desarae-Thomas

Seller: Julianne Sporbert

Date: 10/15/21

202 Davis St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $241,000

Buyer: Reinaldo Rivera

Seller: Damian Cieszkowski

Date: 10/15/21

100 Derryfield Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Kendall J. Brea

Seller: Hang Vu

Date: 10/06/21

116 Donbray Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Shaoging Ni

Seller: Antonieta Mathieson

Date: 10/13/21

38 Dresden St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Lisbeth Hernandez

Seller: Ronald A. Watt

Date: 10/13/21

520 Dutchess St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $231,000

Buyer: Sheila Willard

Seller: Colleen Matchett

Date: 10/12/21

459 Dwight St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $595,000

Buyer: Lumpkin & Markarian Holding

Seller: 459 Dwight Street LLC

Date: 10/06/21

397-399 Eastern Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Josias Victorio-Morales

Seller: Erasmito Gonzalez

Date: 10/15/21

25 Eddy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Christine Flores

Seller: Malachi Torres

Date: 10/15/21

74-76 Edendale St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: Mark Delnegro

Seller: Jeremy Houlihan

Date: 10/04/21

15 Eldert St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Norma Reyes

Seller: Alycar Investments LLC

Date: 10/05/21

29 Eldridge St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Zacha Figueroa

Seller: Khambrel D. Wilson

Date: 10/08/21

44 Ellsworth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $198,000

Buyer: Techia Lamoure-Francis

Seller: Jenna L. Dziok

Date: 10/08/21

164 Ellsworth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: John I. Hedegaard

Seller: Clifford Robinson

Date: 10/15/21

64-66 Ferris St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Maynard Hamre Investments LLC

Seller: Brian P. McCabe

Date: 10/05/21

103 Flint St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Lisandra Zeno

Seller: Zurc, Alexis K., (Estate)

Date: 10/12/21

41 Forest St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: La Isla Mas Grande LLC

Seller: Janet M. Kline

Date: 10/12/21

31 Fremont St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $313,000

Buyer: Jean Vazquez

Seller: Luz Bobadilla

Date: 10/05/21

175 Garland St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Autumn E. Mathieu

Seller: Wilfred F. Mathieu

Date: 10/06/21

297 Gilbert Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $449,900

Buyer: Melva Dejesus

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 10/12/21

11 Greenacre Square

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Linda Beckett

Seller: Thomas, L., (Estate)

Date: 10/13/21

54 Groton St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Angel J. Padilla-Pacheco

Seller: Gina Milambo

Date: 10/08/21

132 Hanson Dr.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Jeremy D. Borgatti

Seller: Antonio Morales

Date: 10/05/21

18 Homestead Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Janice Gauthier

Seller: Winslow W. Reed

Date: 10/04/21

41 Johnson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Henry Chhim

Seller: Glenn R. Pittsinger

Date: 10/15/21

69 Kenwood Park

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Felix D. Menendez

Seller: Evan R. Nyman

Date: 10/13/21

80-82 Kenyon St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Starling Diaz-Agramonte

Seller: Equity T. Co

Date: 10/08/21

166 King St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Adrian Delgado

Seller: London Realty LLC

Date: 10/14/21

152 Lake Dr.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: ZF SPV LLC

Seller: Meghan K. Lightbrown

Date: 10/08/21

45 Leitch St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Jose M. Serrano

Seller: Alvaro Rodriguez

Date: 10/14/21

116-118 Malden St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Luis O. Serrano

Seller: Amat Victoria Curam LLC

Date: 10/15/21

68 Maryland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $137,579

Buyer: Dong Phuong Group Inc.

Seller: Raymond C. Bevivino

Date: 10/14/21

71-73 Maryland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jeralmi Delgadillo

Seller: Celeste Diede

Date: 10/05/21

11 Merida St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $219,000

Buyer: Imari Hernandez-Garcia

Seller: Lisa C. Rivers

Date: 10/13/21

113 Michon St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Thomas Pedraza

Seller: Aleksandr Tsvor

Date: 10/15/21

89 Middle St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Yachira Olivo

Seller: Lorraine Holmes-Spruell

Date: 10/04/21

90 Monticello Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Julio A. Hernandez

Seller: Tascon Homes LLC

Date: 10/15/21

181 Newhouse St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Edgardo Perez

Seller: Chad M. Bassett

Date: 10/05/21

35 Norman St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $213,000

Buyer: Denise Bolanos

Seller: Kylah Stanton

Date: 10/08/21

350 Nottingham St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Norma S. Perez

Seller: Gerald Roncalli

Date: 10/14/21

150 Old Farm Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Jonathan St.Amand

Seller: Donald K. Husson

Date: 10/08/21

77 Oregon St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $248,000

Buyer: Benjamin T. Griffin

Seller: Markus M. Neugebauer

Date: 10/14/21

2127 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Joshua Sanabria

Seller: Phillip Vivenzio

Date: 10/08/21

39 Parkwood St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Anna L. Bloom

Seller: Ellen J. Pollock

Date: 10/13/21

45 Pilgrim Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Warren E. Clark

Seller: Russell A. Clark

Date: 10/08/21

130-132 Prentice St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Ricardo A. Perez

Seller: Ann M. Pastula

Date: 10/13/21

121 Princeton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $159,000

Buyer: Margare Waisome-Sinclair

Seller: Washington, C. E. B., (Estate)

Date: 10/15/21

85-91 Putnam Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Elasha Naylor

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 10/05/21

37 Revere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Eastcoastbuyers LLC

Seller: Emtay Inc.

Date: 10/08/21

59 Rosemary Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Chloe S. Roldan-Guzman

Seller: Liliya Gerasimchuk

Date: 10/08/21

241 S. Branch Pkwy

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Ravin S. Acharya

Seller: Nepal Tamang

Date: 10/07/21

130 Spear Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Stephanie Serrano

Seller: Daniel B. Leiper

Date: 10/06/21

102 Tamarack Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Charles Youmans

Seller: Kenneth Ramos

Date: 10/15/21

237-239 Tyler St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Mikayla Brunson

Seller: Felix Antigua

Date: 10/15/21

70 Vermont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $156,000

Buyer: JJJ 17 LLC

Seller: Dias Properties LLC

Date: 10/07/21

39 Wendell Place

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Yikerta Mamushet

Seller: Carlos Rivera

Date: 10/05/21

68-70 Westford Circle

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Ana Y. Mejia

Seller: Vincent Cardillo

Date: 10/15/21

35-37 Whittier St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $152,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Ricardo N. Hylton

Date: 10/08/21

215 Winton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $299,500

Buyer: Tilak Upadhaya

Seller: Roberto C. Jimenez

Date: 10/12/21

215 Winton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $266,000

Buyer: Tilak Upadhaya

Seller: Roberto C. Jimenez

Date: 10/08/21

188-190 Woodlawn St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Cesar Lopez

Seller: Meredith G. Shepard

Date: 10/08/21

1093 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Jeimy O. Rodriguez

Seller: Lawrence R. Marti

Date: 10/15/21

SOUTHWICK

535 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Depalma Realty Inc.

Seller: Tynan Realty LLC

Date: 10/14/21

10 Depot St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: Ryan B. Chapman

Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC

Date: 10/04/21

23 Feeding Hills Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $190,377

Buyer: Laelia LLC

Seller: Priscilla M. Silkey

Date: 10/06/21

36 Fernwood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: David Drake

Seller: James H. Saalfrank

Date: 10/08/21

99 Foster Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Audrey Dufresne

Seller: David T. Plakias

Date: 10/13/21

204 Hillside Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Melissa Morrow

Seller: David W. Gunn

Date: 10/04/21

98 Sheep Pasture Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Joshua Lightcap

Seller: Melissa Morrow

Date: 10/04/21

1 Silvergrass Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $474,747

Buyer: Frank A. Cavallo

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 10/08/21

TOLLAND

156 S. Village Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Austin Rybacki

Seller: William C. Walters

Date: 10/08/21

WALES

57 Main St.

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $136,400

Buyer: MTGLQ Investors LP

Seller: Michael W. Bowden

Date: 10/04/21

2 Woodland Heights

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Sean Valley

Seller: Michael Byrnes

Date: 10/04/21

WEST SPRINGFIELD

51-53 Bridge St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Anton A. Yunikov

Seller: Tatyana V. Myakushko

Date: 10/04/21

60 Chilson Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Mariana Ditoro

Seller: Anthony L. Calabrese

Date: 10/07/21

669 Dewey St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Shawn M. Ciborowski

Seller: Michelle K. Alfano

Date: 10/07/21

34 East School St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Emad Almastou

Seller: Suren Tumasyan

Date: 10/06/21

179 Forest Glen

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Patrick Sady

Seller: Julianne Larkin-Leissner

Date: 10/15/21

490 Gooseberry Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $287,500

Buyer: Albert Stasiak

Seller: Diane M. Ayr

Date: 10/07/21

21 High St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $205,500

Buyer: Brianna Gibbs

Seller: Jacqueline K. Rosner

Date: 10/06/21

126 High Meadow Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $627,000

Buyer: Joseph C. Kelley

Seller: Andri V. Laizer

Date: 10/12/21

66 Hillside Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Elija Gurung

Seller: Nicholas A. Gero

Date: 10/15/21

35 Queen Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Mark Taylor

Seller: Travis W. Chaput

Date: 10/04/21

80 Robinson Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Lynn M. Mancha RET

Seller: Rosemary Eger

Date: 10/14/21

44 Thomas Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $319,000

Buyer: Joseph R. Ramos

Seller: Jasmine D. Barreto

Date: 10/15/21

17 Tiara Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Rajendra Patel

Seller: Mohammad A. Burhan

Date: 10/15/21

57 Tiara Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $630,000

Buyer: Ryan J. Bradley

Seller: Joseph C. Kelley

Date: 10/12/21

2610 Westfield St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Meghan Lemay

Seller: Daniel P. Taibbi

Date: 10/15/21

WESTFIELD

47 Barbara St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Peter R. Beloin

Seller: Nancy Schenna

Date: 10/07/21

12 Blueberry Ridge

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Jerry Ramsay

Seller: Brendan P. Wilson

Date: 10/04/21

8 Foss St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $266,000

Buyer: Michelle Dyke

Seller: Zachary Howell

Date: 10/13/21

263 Granville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Kimberly M. Bourque

Seller: Jason W. Sheehan

Date: 10/08/21

37 Greenwood St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Naples Property Group LLC

Seller: Rebecca L. Beggs

Date: 10/04/21

19 Jefferson St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Michael Geary

Seller: Angelo Liquori

Date: 10/05/21

19 Laro Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Vaclavicek

Seller: Ashlee Bard

Date: 10/15/21

606 Montgomery Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Karl R. Reuss

Seller: Evelyn M. Pratt

Date: 10/08/21

7 Nancy Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $555,000

Buyer: Thomas M. Jarry

Seller: Robert J. Morin

Date: 10/15/21

86 Pequot Point Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Katelyn Crogan

Seller: Ronald C. Baldwin

Date: 10/13/21

49 Pleasant St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $367,500

Buyer: William Sanfardino

Seller: Benjamin N. Koenig

Date: 10/05/21

251 Ponders Hollow Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Rebecca M. Rouse

Seller: Szuba, Edward F., (Estate)

Date: 10/12/21

137 Rachael Ter.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Artem Dyachvok

Seller: Sandra L. Wadsworth

Date: 10/04/21

24 Reed St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $328,500

Buyer: Charles F. Snyder

Seller: Yelena L. Moody

Date: 10/06/21

22 Rosedell Dr. Ext.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Ruben Colon

Seller: Caitlin E. Fields

Date: 10/07/21

61 Russell Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: John Woods

Seller: Revitalized Renovations

Date: 10/07/21

146 Sackett Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $291,000

Buyer: Peter Zaleski

Seller: Christopher Adamczyk

Date: 10/14/21

56 Shannon Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $224,000

Buyer: Gregory J. Falconer

Seller: Douglas B. Falconer

Date: 10/08/21

33 South Maple St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Robert Davis

Seller: Jesse Stanley

Date: 10/06/21

169 Southwick Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Nathan Hopson

Seller: Sarah G. Perreault

Date: 10/15/21

48 Washington St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Ashley Pacheco

Seller: Orville R. Libanan

Date: 10/12/21

West Parish Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $128,400

Buyer: James Adams

Seller: Bannish Lumber Inc.

Date: 10/08/21

451 West Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Michelle M. Usher

Seller: Michael Bartlett

Date: 10/07/21

67 Western Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $260,500

Buyer: Loi T. Tong

Seller: Robert L. Rea

Date: 10/08/21

WILBRAHAM

1155 Glendale Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $630,000

Buyer: Brian M. Rigali

Seller: Rebecca S. Tirabassi

Date: 10/12/21

949 Glendale Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $1,100,000

Buyer: Michael V. Tirabassi

Seller: Matthew W. Jackson

Date: 10/12/21

5 Herrick Place

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $457,000

Buyer: Thomas A. Rosati

Seller: Timothy F. Walsh

Date: 10/14/21

2 Highview Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $690,000

Buyer: Alida Garcia

Seller: Kristine M. Rodrigues

Date: 10/05/21

212 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Juana I. Quinones

Seller: Nancy E. Piccin

Date: 10/15/21

965 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $471,000

Buyer: Stephen E. Debruyn

Seller: Peter L. Fitzgerald

Date: 10/15/21

8 Old Farm Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Eric M. Koslik

Seller: Alfred E. Ouimet

Date: 10/04/21

4 Sawmill Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Kelvin Rivera

Seller: Marilyn H. Murray

Date: 10/15/21

22 Sunnyside Ter.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $461,000

Buyer: Ryan P. Balicki

Seller: Christian A. Barthelette

Date: 10/08/21

50 Weston St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $219,900

Buyer: Gary Payton

Seller: Philip E. Pace

Date: 10/04/21

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

127 Columbia Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Reinaldo Roman

Seller: Marion T. Rosenau

Date: 10/07/21

38 Lessey St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $115,580

Buyer: Gunter Kallmann

Seller: Margaret J. McLaren

Date: 10/15/21

57 Lindenridge Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: G. W. & M. L. Slowiaczek RET

Seller: Mazzoco RT

Date: 10/12/21

30 North East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: 30 North East St. LLC

Seller: Julie M. Tajima

Date: 10/13/21

44 South East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $825,000

Buyer: Milo & Cooper LLC

Seller: Marie E. Desch

Date: 10/07/21

46 South East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $825,000

Buyer: Milo & Cooper LLC

Seller: Marie E. Desch

Date: 10/07/21

747 South East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Wendy McDowell

Seller: Paul A. Huijing

Date: 10/06/21

BELCHERTOWN

248 Amherst Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Angela A. McMahon

Seller: Jason Gagnon

Date: 10/15/21

279 Bay Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: James J. Spellman

Seller: Robert L. Hislop

Date: 10/06/21

137 Boardman St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Paul L. Beaulieu

Seller: Raymond A. Contois

Date: 10/15/21

7 Cloverhill Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Tianning Huang

Seller: Michael J. Lamoureux

Date: 10/15/21

1317 Federal St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $401,000

Buyer: Umbra Property LLC

Seller: Federal Street Properties LLC

Date: 10/07/21

282 Franklin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $526,000

Buyer: Robert A. Passaretti

Seller: Dean H. Adam

Date: 10/13/21

215 Jabish St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jabish Hill Enterprises LLC

Seller: Wilson, Brian A., (Estate)

Date: 10/07/21

41 Pine St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $382,500

Buyer: Allison B. Thorpe

Seller: Darlene E. Bonner

Date: 10/14/21

50 Rockrimmon St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $461,000

Buyer: Andrew P. Ristaino

Seller: Kenneth L. Miron

Date: 10/04/21

28 Sarah Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Glenn E. Burrows

Seller: Shelterwood Management LLC

Date: 10/15/21

581 State St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Robert Cameron

Seller: Dillon F. Monroe

Date: 10/15/21

CHESTERFIELD

48 South St.

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: Nancy W. Hitzig

Seller: Ronald P. Imig

Date: 10/15/21

CUMMINGTON

237 Stage Road

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Anthony Lake

Seller: Beth T. Eisenberg

Date: 10/08/21

EASTHAMPTON

65 Clark St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Scott Fitzmeyer

Seller: Robert F. Tremble RET

Date: 10/05/21

33 East Maple St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Ryan Carey

Seller: Denise L. Carey

Date: 10/04/21

12 Laurel Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Geoffrey A. Kuter

Seller: Cavallari FT

Date: 10/04/21

32 Line St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Norwich Properties LLC

Seller: Lebeau, Richard L., (Estate)

Date: 10/08/21

10 Orchard St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Christian D. Bodley

Seller: Peter T. Scibak

Date: 10/06/21

9 Paul St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $340,700

Buyer: Carmen J. Macchia

Seller: Jackson K. Weber

Date: 10/14/21

8 Pinebrook Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: BJR IRT

Seller: Donald R. Teres

Date: 10/05/21

105 Plain St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Nicholas D. Duprey

Seller: Mark J. Hanson

Date: 10/12/21

91 Plain St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Willem J. Doeleman

Seller: Thomas D. Wallace

Date: 10/15/21

GOSHEN

93 Hyde Hill Road

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $756,000

Buyer: Mitchell Schoch

Seller: Kelly A. Poppen RET

Date: 10/07/21

34 Pond Hill Road

Goshen, MA 01096

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Gerald A. Hinkle

Seller: Janice R. Ellis

Date: 10/15/21

116 Spruce Corner Road

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Cecelia H. Thomas

Seller: Jennifer L. Thomas

Date: 10/06/21

GRANBY

29 North St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Cari M. Wiater

Seller: Wayne A. Gagnon

Date: 10/13/21

243 Taylor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $529,900

Buyer: Coree Caporale-Aussant

Seller: Robert A. Lapointe

Date: 10/14/21

HADLEY

1 Grand Oak Farm Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $601,000

Buyer: Matthew Hosen

Seller: Daniel J. Young

Date: 10/12/21

111 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Gohyang Family LLC

Seller: 111-113 Russell St. LLC

Date: 10/13/21

115 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Gohyang Family LLC

Seller: 111-113 Russell St. LLC

Date: 10/13/21

HATFIELD

58 West St.

Hatfield, MA 01088

Amount: $332,000

Buyer: Gisella Holinka

Seller: Darlene M. Omasta

Date: 10/08/21

HUNTINGTON

Goss Hill Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $341,903

Buyer: National Farm & Forestry LLC

Seller: Goss Road Estates LLC

Date: 10/14/21

NORTHAMPTON

72 Bliss St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $204,668

Buyer: MHFA

Seller: Jeremy Hewat

Date: 10/13/21

200 Federal St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Samuel M. Thomson

Seller: Linda K. White

Date: 10/15/21

23 Grandview St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $324,000

Buyer: Enid Blechman

Seller: Stephen D. Chevalier

Date: 10/07/21

23 Higgins Way

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $652,850

Buyer: B. S. & Nancy Ryburn RET

Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.

Date: 10/15/21

88 Hillcrest Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $705,000

Buyer: Douglas J. Wheat

Seller: 5498 Gleason RET

Date: 10/06/21

42 Lexington Ave.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: W. David Rosenmiller

Seller: Truskinoff, Debra B., (Estate)

Date: 10/15/21

91 Moser St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $603,000

Buyer: Andrew E. Smith

Seller: Armagan Gezici

Date: 10/06/21

420 North Main St.

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Christopher R. Jacobs

Seller: Sharon Mayberry

Date: 10/06/21

258 Old Wilson Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $379,000

Buyer: Beth Gillis

Seller: Pine Meadows Properties LLC

Date: 10/08/21

70 Sherman Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $126,500

Buyer: Mathena Morrissey

Seller: Christopher Karney

Date: 10/04/21

PELHAM

31 Harkness Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: William Sherr

Seller: Joseph Cox

Date: 10/05/21

SOUTH HADLEY

13 Hunter Ter.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $254,000

Buyer: Edward K. Lundrigan

Seller: Kevin W. Dalton

Date: 10/08/21

40 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $497,500

Buyer: David C. Casey

Seller: JN Duquette & Son Construction Inc.

Date: 10/08/21

8 Michael Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Heather Menard

Seller: William R. Sasseville

Date: 10/15/21

22 Midway St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $309,310

Buyer: Amanda F. Geno

Seller: Patriot Living LLC

Date: 10/07/21

20 Mountain View St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Kelly M. Omasta

Seller: Christopher A. Cote

Date: 10/12/21

93 Pearl St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $199,900

Buyer: Kelly C. Dewall

Seller: Healy, Robert F., (Estate)

Date: 10/08/21

5 Ridge Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Lisa M. Finn

Seller: David W. Menard

Date: 10/15/21

22 School St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: Elisha G. Church

Seller: James M. Murphy

Date: 10/04/21

31 Searle Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Gerard F. Lachance

Seller: Margaret M. St.Martin

Date: 10/13/21

17 Valley View Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $770,000

Buyer: George B. Witman

Seller: Donald J. Baptiste

Date: 10/06/21

75 Washington Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Zadkiel RT

Seller: Du Con Properties LLC

Date: 10/13/21

48 Westbrook Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Brian J. Greaney

Seller: Eugene T. Greaney

Date: 10/14/21

8 Westbrook Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Priya McCoy

Seller: Susan R. Martinelli

Date: 10/14/21

SOUTHAMPTON

127 Middle Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Jeremy R. Labrie

Seller: New England Remodeling

Date: 10/07/21

8 Nicole Circle

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Donna L. Lynn

Seller: Donald J. Delphia

Date: 10/15/21

55-A Pomeroy Meadow Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $332,600

Buyer: Richard R. Boyle

Seller: James F. Boyle

Date: 10/13/21

WARE

102 Bondsville Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Jessica Coelho

Seller: Jomaria Velez

Date: 10/15/21

30 Cherry St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Michael Mahoney

Seller: Brian D. Provencher

Date: 10/04/21

55 Church St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Church Ware LLC

Seller: Kenneth H. Schroeder

Date: 10/15/21

23 Coffey Hill Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $369,000

Buyer: Robert A. Westbrook

Seller: Andrew Ghali

Date: 10/13/21

72 Coffey Hill Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Eric M. Duprey

Seller: Shannon L. Hall

Date: 10/04/21

7 Monroe St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: David Guerra

Seller: Theresa Hansen

Date: 10/08/21

105 Monson Turnpike Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Kristina R. Gambino

Seller: McCoy, Susan A., (Estate)

Date: 10/08/21

23 Sczygiel Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Ellen M. Eggenberger

Seller: Homer M. Bessonette

Date: 10/12/21

39 South St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: David Guerra

Seller: Theresa Hansen

Date: 10/08/21

WILLIAMSBURG

8 River Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Gerald D. Lashway

Seller: Robert W. Torrey

Date: 10/15/21

WESTHAMPTON

155 Edwards Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Vlad Grechka

Seller: L. Phyllis Allen TR

Date: 10/14/21

192 North Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Maitri Learning LLC

Seller: Leo W. Aloisi

Date: 10/14/21