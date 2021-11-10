Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BERNARDSTON
116 South St.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Mother Goose Properties LLC
Seller: Ellen Fay-Cadran
Date: 10/12/21
290 West Mountain Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Jamie P. Cross
Seller: Frank R. Squillante
Date: 10/12/21
BUCKLAND
32 Hog Hollow Road
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $717,000
Buyer: William Creelman
Seller: Norman P. Toy
Date: 10/15/21
43 Upper St.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $608,675
Buyer: Lindsay M. Allen
Seller: Purinton, Mark L., (Estate)
Date: 10/04/21
CHARLEMONT
224 Avery Brook Road
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jonathan Mirin
Seller: Bragdon-Bingham INT
Date: 10/05/21
CONWAY
1126 Ashfield Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Benjamin Lucia
Seller: Patrick A. Falla
Date: 10/15/21
104 Mathews Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $449,000
Buyer: Patrick Tompkins
Seller: Steven L. Zakon-Anderson
Date: 10/15/21
361 Route 8A
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Robert Schaentzler
Seller: Voytko INT
Date: 10/15/21
DEERFIELD
1 Beaver Dr.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Timothy S. Kuzdzal
Seller: Daysal INT
Date: 10/15/21
ERVING
143 North St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Matthew Ziomek
Seller: Jarred M. Talbot
Date: 10/06/21
193 North St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Alexandra A. Darcy
Seller: Brian S. Price
Date: 10/15/21
GREENFIELD
79 Beech St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jason M. McKinnon
Seller: Gordon D. Dubois
Date: 10/07/21
113 Beech St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $229,900
Buyer: Laurence Klein
Seller: Angelo L. Thomas
Date: 10/14/21
654 Bernardston Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $452,500
Buyer: Servicenet Inc.
Seller: Larry & Caron Yost LT
Date: 10/14/21
359 Colrain Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Ashley M. Podlesny
Seller: Jane M. Butynski
Date: 10/13/21
57 Haywood St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Vanessa L. Torrado
Seller: Sandi H. Graves
Date: 10/15/21
77 Lincoln St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Maria R. Tramontozzi
Seller: Marilyn A. Matysiewicz
Date: 10/15/21
36 Revere Circle
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $323,000
Buyer: Robert Ward
Seller: Jenna Skutnik-Sheffield
Date: 10/14/21
192 Shelburne Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Sheela Patel
Seller: Freedom Hill RT 3
Date: 10/15/21
244-246 Wells St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Doug W. Laroche
Seller: Layne V. Floyd
Date: 10/05/21
MONTAGUE
19 Park St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Jose F. Villafana
Seller: Maria R. Christenson
Date: 10/15/21
2 Pinewood Circle
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $252,500
Buyer: Jonathan C. Macomber
Seller: Ethan M. Balk
Date: 10/06/21
8 Richardson Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $406,000
Buyer: Leela J. Joy
Seller: Katherine A. Hart
Date: 10/07/21
NORTHFIELD
44 Highland Ave.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Michael L. Augros
Seller: Thomas Aquinas College
Date: 10/08/21
654 Pine Meadow Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $337,750
Buyer: Kyle Provencal
Seller: Amanda C. Skalski
Date: 10/06/21
ORANGE
280 Holtshire Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $181,975
Buyer: Anthony Gemma
Seller: Bonnie Taylor
Date: 10/08/21
64 Memory Lane
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Thomas A. Russell
Seller: DC Brooks FT
Date: 10/08/21
100 Summit St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Adam J. Wuoti
Seller: Kelly Vaillancourt
Date: 10/12/21
114 Warwick Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $162,950
Buyer: AMLN Revocable RT
Seller: Normand Dallaire
Date: 10/13/21
SHELBURNE
26 Mechanic St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Bragdon-Bingham INT
Seller: Joseph G. Chadwick
Date: 10/07/21
SHUTESBURY
40 Kettle Hill Road
Shutesbury, MA 01002
Amount: $511,050
Buyer: Jill Clemmer
Seller: Nancy P. Damato
Date: 10/08/21
WARWICK
315 Wendell Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Andrew S. Hagie
Seller: Boone, Bradford I., (Estate)
Date: 10/05/21
WHATELY
204 Long Plain Road
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $243,000
Buyer: Nathan E. Smith
Seller: William J. Smith
Date: 10/08/21
WENDELL
250 Lockes Village Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $277,500
Buyer: Brian Comfort
Seller: Louanne Soos
Date: 10/15/21
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
56 Columbus St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Volodymyr Yakymenko
Seller: Paula A. Boisclair
Date: 10/12/21
25 Farmington Circle
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Eduardo Suarez
Seller: Johnny Ramos
Date: 10/15/21
38 Forest Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Plato O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Patricia R. Perry
Date: 10/08/21
807 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Nathalie Champagne
Seller: John T. Langevin
Date: 10/15/21
30 Memorial Park
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: George Sweat
Seller: Lee M. Racine
Date: 10/15/21
612 North St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Jose A. Gonzalez
Seller: David J. Zurlino
Date: 10/15/21
75 Pheasant Run Circle
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $329,000
Buyer: Kenneth Ramos
Seller: Joanne M. Brochetti
Date: 10/15/21
53 Provin Mountain Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $379,900
Buyer: Christopher J. Peltier
Seller: James B. Lockwood
Date: 10/12/21
853 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: 853 Silver Street RT
Seller: Baldyga, Paul, (Estate)
Date: 10/04/21
48-50 South Westfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $188,586
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: Byron W. Zinn
Date: 10/04/21
37 Valentine St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Samantha Ford
Seller: Andrea L. Scalise
Date: 10/12/21
BRIMFIELD
62 Old Palmer Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Joshua Chaples
Seller: Frank Della-Rosa
Date: 10/08/21
160 Warren Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Hannah T. Lazo
Seller: Jerrold Bennett
Date: 10/15/21
CHESTER
Goss Hill Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $341,903
Buyer: National Farm & Forestry LLC
Seller: Goss Road Estates LLC
Date: 10/14/21
CHICOPEE
13 Baril Lane
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Ahmed Aljashaam
Seller: Mary Liszka
Date: 10/13/21
50 Beauchamp Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $228,000
Buyer: M. Russell-Masterson
Seller: Lisa J. Russell
Date: 10/14/21
41 Bemis St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Valerie Calderon
Seller: Maria D. Dybski
Date: 10/15/21
28 Bonner St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $189,900
Buyer: Brital 1987 LLC
Seller: Jeffrey A. Larochelle
Date: 10/13/21
25 Boutin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Gerald Michon
Seller: Jeffrey M. Picard
Date: 10/07/21
62 Britton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $401,000
Buyer: Roberto C. Jimenez
Seller: Viktor Moshkovskiy
Date: 10/08/21
181 Broadway St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,584,000
Buyer: Sunlight Apartment LLC
Seller: James Cherewatti
Date: 10/07/21
443 Broadway St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Kelvin Maldonado
Seller: Jennifer L. Johnson
Date: 10/05/21
1237 Burnett Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: James D. Deary
Seller: Laurie J. Rousseau
Date: 10/13/21
220 Casey Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Madeleine J. Riel
Seller: Andres Otero
Date: 10/15/21
6 Charles St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $162,495
Buyer: Blue Sky Investment Group LLC
Seller: Jeremy Houlihan
Date: 10/05/21
93 Clairmont Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Imari L. Silva
Seller: Aaron Beaulieu
Date: 10/15/21
Columba St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $369,500
Buyer: City Of Chicopee
Seller: Western Mass. Electric Co.
Date: 10/06/21
17 Dakota Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Claude Labrie
Seller: Sean P. Welch
Date: 10/04/21
64 Dobek Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Moses M. Ehiabhi
Seller: Scott R. Pepin
Date: 10/08/21
303 Fairview Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $171,000
Buyer: J&E Real Estate LLC
Seller: Angela M. Vatter
Date: 10/15/21
22 Farmington St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Karimar Vargas-Ramirez
Seller: James M. Horniak
Date: 10/12/21
92 Felix St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Antonio H. Pantaleon
Seller: Marie M. Gower
Date: 10/04/21
81 Green St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Single Source Services LLC
Seller: Noel G. Laflamme
Date: 10/15/21
70 Lachine St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $221,000
Buyer: Kathleen Robinson
Seller: Mary J. Matras
Date: 10/15/21
542 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Yasser H. Mahdy
Seller: Kelly R. Ryan
Date: 10/06/21
18 Ogden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Sharon M. Ruth
Seller: Alexis Rodriguez
Date: 10/08/21
54 Ondrick Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Julianne Sporbert
Seller: Michael A. Trumbull
Date: 10/15/21
15 Railroad Row
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $1,584,000
Buyer: Sunlight Apartment LLC
Seller: James Cherewatti
Date: 10/07/21
82 Rivers Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $940,000
Buyer: Prime Living Properties LLC
Seller: James Cherewatti
Date: 10/07/21
88 Rivers Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $940,000
Buyer: Prime Living Properties LLC
Seller: James Cherewatti
Date: 10/07/21
20 Riverview Place
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Hash Properties LLC
Seller: James Cherewatti
Date: 10/05/21
50 Shepherd St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Nedie J. Ramirez
Seller: Walter L. Wood
Date: 10/13/21
28 Spence St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Reynaldo Santiago
Seller: Christina M. Santinello
Date: 10/07/21
25 State St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $152,000
Buyer: Miroslav Nesterchuk
Seller: Joan D. Bissonnette
Date: 10/05/21
61 State St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Luis D. Brignoni
Seller: JBD Empire LLC
Date: 10/06/21
24 Sycamore Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Michael D. Berardelli
Seller: Grandview Development Assocs. LLC
Date: 10/06/21
7 Washington St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,584,000
Buyer: Sunlight Apartment LLC
Seller: James Cherewatti
Date: 10/07/21
172 Woodcrest Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Wladyslawa Lizak
Seller: James J. Desautels
Date: 10/08/21
EAST LONGMEADOW
72 Colony Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Carol A. McNally
Seller: Edwin E. Lempke
Date: 10/05/21
17 Donamor Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: David Melanson
Seller: Hubert W. Pfabe
Date: 10/08/21
215 Dwight Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01108
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Makeida Leverett
Seller: David J. Proulx
Date: 10/07/21
7 Elizabeth St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $376,000
Buyer: David J. Proulx
Seller: Thomas B. McGowan
Date: 10/07/21
331 Elm St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Nilda D. Wotton
Seller: John M. Nathan
Date: 10/08/21
14 Hillside Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Amieland B. Singh
Seller: Thomas S. Sophinos
Date: 10/08/21
433 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $204,100
Buyer: Mandi Safford
Seller: Theresa A. Williams
Date: 10/15/21
848 Somers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Ichigo T. Mai
Seller: Ronald J. Cauley
Date: 10/08/21
56 Woodbridge Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Christina Rivera
Seller: Dennis M. Farioli
Date: 10/07/21
GRANVILLE
Gorge Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $128,400
Buyer: James Adams
Seller: Bannish Lumber Inc.
Date: 10/08/21
HAMPDEN
151 Ames Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $519,000
Buyer: Nickolas Stone
Seller: Wayne M. Goodwin
Date: 10/06/21
20 Mill Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Antonio Morales
Seller: Kent R. Beach
Date: 10/05/21
10 Mountainview Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $284,500
Buyer: James G. Lyon
Seller: Amy M. Bohan
Date: 10/12/21
46 Mountainview Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Amber M. Pelletier
Seller: Warren Spears
Date: 10/15/21
16 South Ridge Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $1,025,000
Buyer: Phillip J. Rodrigues
Seller: James W. Walsh
Date: 10/07/21
HOLLAND
28 Leno Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Ryanne K. Nixon
Seller: Ronald Lapierre
Date: 10/12/21
47 Leno Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Peter C. Perez
Seller: Chestnut Hill Homes LLC
Date: 10/15/21
242 Mashapaug Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Michael S. Burns
Seller: Scott Alexander
Date: 10/15/21
HOLYOKE
5 Appleton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $762,500
Buyer: Maxx Consultant Inc.
Seller: Mao Moon LLC
Date: 10/08/21
10 Briarwood Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $606,000
Buyer: Ryan G. Ramos
Seller: Patricia A. Ouellette
Date: 10/08/21
41 Cabot St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: MD Holyoke Realty LLC
Seller: Margaro Crespo
Date: 10/08/21
333 Canal St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: 3DS Group LLC
Seller: E&L Corp.
Date: 10/08/21
665 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $267,100
Buyer: Kalipa Asset Capital LLC
Seller: Kevin Cruz
Date: 10/08/21
338-340 Hillside Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Stephen D. Lucero
Seller: Christopher J. English
Date: 10/14/21
415 Homestead Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Kevin Smith
Seller: Kevin F. Joyce
Date: 10/15/21
5 Jeane Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Claudio A. Perez
Seller: Prattico, Joseph R., (Estate)
Date: 10/07/21
888 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Betty Gomez
Seller: Revampit LLC
Date: 10/07/21
85 Mountain Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Juan L. Andujar
Seller: Guylene N. Matthes
Date: 10/15/21
1649-1/2 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $132,358
Buyer: Jeffrey G. Clayton
Seller: Martin J. Clayton Insurance Agency
Date: 10/06/21
1693 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Gallagher Properties LLC
Seller: Aarib Inc.
Date: 10/08/21
2075 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Maria E. Gomez
Seller: Marta Romero
Date: 10/05/21
28 O’Connor Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: John Defonte
Seller: Stephen L. Johnson
Date: 10/05/21
179 Pine St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Javier Maldonado
Seller: Stephen Bosco
Date: 10/07/21
9-11 Portland St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Anthony B. Antonellis
Seller: Harry H. Thayer
Date: 10/08/21
47 Pynchon Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Maureen A. Harbilas
Date: 10/12/21
23 Wellesley Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Cecily Wiswall
Seller: Rachael Smith-Ramos
Date: 10/15/21
LONGMEADOW
25 Andover Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: 11 Pineridge Dr RT
Seller: Kaufman Family LLC
Date: 10/12/21
8 Brookwood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $324,000
Buyer: Razia Siddiquee
Seller: Geoffrey P. Adams
Date: 10/08/21
169 Crescent Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Kristin Russell
Seller: Elizabeth O. Dunn
Date: 10/07/21
8 Deerfield Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Gladysh Capital LLC
Seller: Kevin A. Kruser
Date: 10/06/21
54 Fernleaf Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Fabricio Ochoa
Seller: Thomas E. Clark
Date: 10/15/21
108 Greenmeadow Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Susan Muhaimin
Seller: Rohit Rattan
Date: 10/04/21
679 Laurel St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Corrine P. Ryan
Seller: Yong Han
Date: 10/15/21
18 Lexington Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $253,500
Buyer: Yong J. No
Seller: Michael Sorrell
Date: 10/08/21
1203 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $387,000
Buyer: Ruotao Huang
Seller: Gregory S. Burstein
Date: 10/13/21
67 Parkside St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Benjamin E. Fredette
Seller: Rory Buxton
Date: 10/14/21
164 Viscount Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Michael D. McLane
Seller: Frances P. Regnault
Date: 10/04/21
107 Wenonah Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Magni Properties LLC
Seller: Hillary Coughlin
Date: 10/08/21
68 Wimbleton Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Alice Pizzi
Seller: Rudy M. Dagostino
Date: 10/08/21
17 Woodside Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $704,000
Buyer: Joan J. Carra 2004 FT
Seller: Richard J. Ianello
Date: 10/15/21
LUDLOW
39 Arnold St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Andrew Doming
Seller: Daniel J. Parker
Date: 10/06/21
90 Barre Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Paul R. Mailhott
Seller: Mary E. Debarge
Date: 10/04/21
42 Bristol St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Heather Marini
Seller: Stephen Vicencio
Date: 10/05/21
77 Cislak Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $720,000
Buyer: Michael Wegner
Seller: Gerald S. Bolduc
Date: 10/14/21
17 Deponte Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $449,000
Buyer: Mark E. Kifer
Seller: Kenric D. Gallano
Date: 10/14/21
89 Edgewood Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Paulo L. Roxo
Seller: Rosemary P. Conui
Date: 10/08/21
45 Franklin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Manh Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Joseph A. Nunes
Date: 10/13/21
90 Haviland St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Susan Martinelli
Seller: Robert J. Schroeter
Date: 10/14/21
56 Hillcrest Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $334,900
Buyer: Liam Powers
Seller: Cathleen M. Morris
Date: 10/14/21
193 Jerad Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $685,000
Buyer: Yang Liu
Seller: Robert Nadeau
Date: 10/14/21
110 Kirkland Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $217,500
Buyer: Lacie Collins
Seller: Jeremy J. Guinipero
Date: 10/12/21
68 Michael St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: Ellen J. Pollock
Seller: Vance, Hubert R., (Estate)
Date: 10/13/21
45 River St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Maria D. Dybski
Seller: Fabio X. Conceicao
Date: 10/15/21
22 Ronald St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Troy Martins
Seller: Shanna M. Moutinho
Date: 10/08/21
Sunset Ridge #19
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Luis Martins
Seller: Jeremy J. Procon
Date: 10/07/21
89 Woodland Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Matthew A. Coelho
Seller: Lisa M. Martin
Date: 10/14/21
MONSON
170 Hovey Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Premier Home Builders Inc.
Seller: Anthony T. Sattler
Date: 10/14/21
19 Lakeshore Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $359,013
Buyer: Susan B. Cohen
Seller: Barbara J. Stein
Date: 10/15/21
7 May Hill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Phillip Simpson
Seller: Craig R. Levesque
Date: 10/05/21
4 Park Ave.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Hiram D. Serpa-Espino
Seller: Shawn Bronson
Date: 10/15/21
42 Washington St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $132,000
Buyer: Richard Blain
Seller: Michael Smith
Date: 10/15/21
PALMER
10-12 State St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Crystal L. Goddu
Seller: Jessica M. Pieciak
Date: 10/14/21
SPRINGFIELD
Arcadia Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $246,500
Buyer: Ninotchka Sastre-Diaz
Seller: Nils B. Dahl
Date: 10/05/21
555-557 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $278,250
Buyer: OM Belmont Ave. LLC
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 10/08/21
2248 Baptist Hill Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $333,420
Buyer: Caroline Brusger 2020 IRT
Seller: Stephen M. Rondeau
Date: 10/15/21
33-35 Battery St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Molly M. Ronan
Seller: Mary C. Joyce
Date: 10/08/21
641 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Christopher S. Gibeau
Seller: Bettye J. McGhee
Date: 10/15/21
34-36 Beechwood Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Vijayakumar Paramasivam
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 10/06/21
85 Belvidere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Wanda I. Hernandez
Seller: Paul R. Campbell
Date: 10/08/21
34-36 Berkeley St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Gilbert R. Blake
Seller: Michael Noad
Date: 10/15/21
43 Berkeley St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: BRVS LLC
Seller: Strela Builders Corp.
Date: 10/05/21
309 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Berkshire Springfield LLC
Seller: Berkshire Realty LLC
Date: 10/04/21
36 Birch Glen Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $239,500
Buyer: Danielle Ellis
Seller: Jose S. Borges
Date: 10/07/21
108 Birchland Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Sekar S. Dhanasekaran
Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC
Date: 10/15/21
97 Brewster St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Carlos R. Cabrera
Seller: Moltenbrey Builders LLC
Date: 10/08/21
144 Buckingham St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Ronald Wallace
Seller: Sandra A. McCarroll
Date: 10/06/21
89 Carol Ann St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Tony Younes
Seller: Wilmington Trust
Date: 10/14/21
54 Catharine St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Carmen D. Trinidad
Seller: Siam Williams Investment Group LLC
Date: 10/04/21
38 Chase Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Cleon D. Lowe
Seller: B&B Properties LLC
Date: 10/14/21
18-20 Cleveland St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jonathan Ramos
Seller: Pedro J. Aguirre
Date: 10/13/21
34 Clifton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: K. M. Martinez-Ortolaza
Seller: Clifton Ave LLC
Date: 10/08/21
50 Cocoran Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Johan Cotto
Seller: Cage Enterprises LLC
Date: 10/04/21
30 Craig St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $135,300
Buyer: Pennymac Loan Services LLC
Seller: Christopher K. Frey
Date: 10/04/21
17 Dalton Place
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Equity Trust Co.
Seller: Robert Finnegan
Date: 10/15/21
78 David St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Eternity Desarae-Thomas
Seller: Julianne Sporbert
Date: 10/15/21
202 Davis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $241,000
Buyer: Reinaldo Rivera
Seller: Damian Cieszkowski
Date: 10/15/21
100 Derryfield Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Kendall J. Brea
Seller: Hang Vu
Date: 10/06/21
116 Donbray Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Shaoging Ni
Seller: Antonieta Mathieson
Date: 10/13/21
38 Dresden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Lisbeth Hernandez
Seller: Ronald A. Watt
Date: 10/13/21
520 Dutchess St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $231,000
Buyer: Sheila Willard
Seller: Colleen Matchett
Date: 10/12/21
459 Dwight St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $595,000
Buyer: Lumpkin & Markarian Holding
Seller: 459 Dwight Street LLC
Date: 10/06/21
397-399 Eastern Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Josias Victorio-Morales
Seller: Erasmito Gonzalez
Date: 10/15/21
25 Eddy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Christine Flores
Seller: Malachi Torres
Date: 10/15/21
74-76 Edendale St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Mark Delnegro
Seller: Jeremy Houlihan
Date: 10/04/21
15 Eldert St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Norma Reyes
Seller: Alycar Investments LLC
Date: 10/05/21
29 Eldridge St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Zacha Figueroa
Seller: Khambrel D. Wilson
Date: 10/08/21
44 Ellsworth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $198,000
Buyer: Techia Lamoure-Francis
Seller: Jenna L. Dziok
Date: 10/08/21
164 Ellsworth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: John I. Hedegaard
Seller: Clifford Robinson
Date: 10/15/21
64-66 Ferris St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Maynard Hamre Investments LLC
Seller: Brian P. McCabe
Date: 10/05/21
103 Flint St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Lisandra Zeno
Seller: Zurc, Alexis K., (Estate)
Date: 10/12/21
41 Forest St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: La Isla Mas Grande LLC
Seller: Janet M. Kline
Date: 10/12/21
31 Fremont St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: Jean Vazquez
Seller: Luz Bobadilla
Date: 10/05/21
175 Garland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Autumn E. Mathieu
Seller: Wilfred F. Mathieu
Date: 10/06/21
297 Gilbert Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $449,900
Buyer: Melva Dejesus
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 10/12/21
11 Greenacre Square
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Linda Beckett
Seller: Thomas, L., (Estate)
Date: 10/13/21
54 Groton St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Angel J. Padilla-Pacheco
Seller: Gina Milambo
Date: 10/08/21
132 Hanson Dr.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Jeremy D. Borgatti
Seller: Antonio Morales
Date: 10/05/21
18 Homestead Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Janice Gauthier
Seller: Winslow W. Reed
Date: 10/04/21
41 Johnson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Henry Chhim
Seller: Glenn R. Pittsinger
Date: 10/15/21
69 Kenwood Park
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Felix D. Menendez
Seller: Evan R. Nyman
Date: 10/13/21
80-82 Kenyon St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Starling Diaz-Agramonte
Seller: Equity T. Co
Date: 10/08/21
166 King St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Adrian Delgado
Seller: London Realty LLC
Date: 10/14/21
152 Lake Dr.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: ZF SPV LLC
Seller: Meghan K. Lightbrown
Date: 10/08/21
45 Leitch St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Jose M. Serrano
Seller: Alvaro Rodriguez
Date: 10/14/21
116-118 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Luis O. Serrano
Seller: Amat Victoria Curam LLC
Date: 10/15/21
68 Maryland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $137,579
Buyer: Dong Phuong Group Inc.
Seller: Raymond C. Bevivino
Date: 10/14/21
71-73 Maryland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jeralmi Delgadillo
Seller: Celeste Diede
Date: 10/05/21
11 Merida St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $219,000
Buyer: Imari Hernandez-Garcia
Seller: Lisa C. Rivers
Date: 10/13/21
113 Michon St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Thomas Pedraza
Seller: Aleksandr Tsvor
Date: 10/15/21
89 Middle St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Yachira Olivo
Seller: Lorraine Holmes-Spruell
Date: 10/04/21
90 Monticello Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Julio A. Hernandez
Seller: Tascon Homes LLC
Date: 10/15/21
181 Newhouse St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Edgardo Perez
Seller: Chad M. Bassett
Date: 10/05/21
35 Norman St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $213,000
Buyer: Denise Bolanos
Seller: Kylah Stanton
Date: 10/08/21
350 Nottingham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Norma S. Perez
Seller: Gerald Roncalli
Date: 10/14/21
150 Old Farm Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Jonathan St.Amand
Seller: Donald K. Husson
Date: 10/08/21
77 Oregon St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $248,000
Buyer: Benjamin T. Griffin
Seller: Markus M. Neugebauer
Date: 10/14/21
2127 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Joshua Sanabria
Seller: Phillip Vivenzio
Date: 10/08/21
39 Parkwood St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Anna L. Bloom
Seller: Ellen J. Pollock
Date: 10/13/21
45 Pilgrim Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Warren E. Clark
Seller: Russell A. Clark
Date: 10/08/21
130-132 Prentice St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Ricardo A. Perez
Seller: Ann M. Pastula
Date: 10/13/21
121 Princeton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $159,000
Buyer: Margare Waisome-Sinclair
Seller: Washington, C. E. B., (Estate)
Date: 10/15/21
85-91 Putnam Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Elasha Naylor
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 10/05/21
37 Revere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Eastcoastbuyers LLC
Seller: Emtay Inc.
Date: 10/08/21
59 Rosemary Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Chloe S. Roldan-Guzman
Seller: Liliya Gerasimchuk
Date: 10/08/21
241 S. Branch Pkwy
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Ravin S. Acharya
Seller: Nepal Tamang
Date: 10/07/21
130 Spear Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Stephanie Serrano
Seller: Daniel B. Leiper
Date: 10/06/21
102 Tamarack Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Charles Youmans
Seller: Kenneth Ramos
Date: 10/15/21
237-239 Tyler St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Mikayla Brunson
Seller: Felix Antigua
Date: 10/15/21
70 Vermont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $156,000
Buyer: JJJ 17 LLC
Seller: Dias Properties LLC
Date: 10/07/21
39 Wendell Place
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Yikerta Mamushet
Seller: Carlos Rivera
Date: 10/05/21
68-70 Westford Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Ana Y. Mejia
Seller: Vincent Cardillo
Date: 10/15/21
35-37 Whittier St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $152,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Ricardo N. Hylton
Date: 10/08/21
215 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $299,500
Buyer: Tilak Upadhaya
Seller: Roberto C. Jimenez
Date: 10/12/21
215 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $266,000
Buyer: Tilak Upadhaya
Seller: Roberto C. Jimenez
Date: 10/08/21
188-190 Woodlawn St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Cesar Lopez
Seller: Meredith G. Shepard
Date: 10/08/21
1093 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Jeimy O. Rodriguez
Seller: Lawrence R. Marti
Date: 10/15/21
SOUTHWICK
535 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Depalma Realty Inc.
Seller: Tynan Realty LLC
Date: 10/14/21
10 Depot St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Ryan B. Chapman
Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC
Date: 10/04/21
23 Feeding Hills Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $190,377
Buyer: Laelia LLC
Seller: Priscilla M. Silkey
Date: 10/06/21
36 Fernwood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: David Drake
Seller: James H. Saalfrank
Date: 10/08/21
99 Foster Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Audrey Dufresne
Seller: David T. Plakias
Date: 10/13/21
204 Hillside Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Melissa Morrow
Seller: David W. Gunn
Date: 10/04/21
98 Sheep Pasture Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Joshua Lightcap
Seller: Melissa Morrow
Date: 10/04/21
1 Silvergrass Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $474,747
Buyer: Frank A. Cavallo
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 10/08/21
TOLLAND
156 S. Village Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Austin Rybacki
Seller: William C. Walters
Date: 10/08/21
WALES
57 Main St.
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $136,400
Buyer: MTGLQ Investors LP
Seller: Michael W. Bowden
Date: 10/04/21
2 Woodland Heights
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Sean Valley
Seller: Michael Byrnes
Date: 10/04/21
WEST SPRINGFIELD
51-53 Bridge St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Anton A. Yunikov
Seller: Tatyana V. Myakushko
Date: 10/04/21
60 Chilson Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Mariana Ditoro
Seller: Anthony L. Calabrese
Date: 10/07/21
669 Dewey St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Shawn M. Ciborowski
Seller: Michelle K. Alfano
Date: 10/07/21
34 East School St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Emad Almastou
Seller: Suren Tumasyan
Date: 10/06/21
179 Forest Glen
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Patrick Sady
Seller: Julianne Larkin-Leissner
Date: 10/15/21
490 Gooseberry Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $287,500
Buyer: Albert Stasiak
Seller: Diane M. Ayr
Date: 10/07/21
21 High St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $205,500
Buyer: Brianna Gibbs
Seller: Jacqueline K. Rosner
Date: 10/06/21
126 High Meadow Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $627,000
Buyer: Joseph C. Kelley
Seller: Andri V. Laizer
Date: 10/12/21
66 Hillside Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Elija Gurung
Seller: Nicholas A. Gero
Date: 10/15/21
35 Queen Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Mark Taylor
Seller: Travis W. Chaput
Date: 10/04/21
80 Robinson Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Lynn M. Mancha RET
Seller: Rosemary Eger
Date: 10/14/21
44 Thomas Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $319,000
Buyer: Joseph R. Ramos
Seller: Jasmine D. Barreto
Date: 10/15/21
17 Tiara Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Rajendra Patel
Seller: Mohammad A. Burhan
Date: 10/15/21
57 Tiara Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $630,000
Buyer: Ryan J. Bradley
Seller: Joseph C. Kelley
Date: 10/12/21
2610 Westfield St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Meghan Lemay
Seller: Daniel P. Taibbi
Date: 10/15/21
WESTFIELD
47 Barbara St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Peter R. Beloin
Seller: Nancy Schenna
Date: 10/07/21
12 Blueberry Ridge
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Jerry Ramsay
Seller: Brendan P. Wilson
Date: 10/04/21
8 Foss St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $266,000
Buyer: Michelle Dyke
Seller: Zachary Howell
Date: 10/13/21
263 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Kimberly M. Bourque
Seller: Jason W. Sheehan
Date: 10/08/21
37 Greenwood St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Naples Property Group LLC
Seller: Rebecca L. Beggs
Date: 10/04/21
19 Jefferson St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Michael Geary
Seller: Angelo Liquori
Date: 10/05/21
19 Laro Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Vaclavicek
Seller: Ashlee Bard
Date: 10/15/21
606 Montgomery Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Karl R. Reuss
Seller: Evelyn M. Pratt
Date: 10/08/21
7 Nancy Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $555,000
Buyer: Thomas M. Jarry
Seller: Robert J. Morin
Date: 10/15/21
86 Pequot Point Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Katelyn Crogan
Seller: Ronald C. Baldwin
Date: 10/13/21
49 Pleasant St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $367,500
Buyer: William Sanfardino
Seller: Benjamin N. Koenig
Date: 10/05/21
251 Ponders Hollow Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Rebecca M. Rouse
Seller: Szuba, Edward F., (Estate)
Date: 10/12/21
137 Rachael Ter.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Artem Dyachvok
Seller: Sandra L. Wadsworth
Date: 10/04/21
24 Reed St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $328,500
Buyer: Charles F. Snyder
Seller: Yelena L. Moody
Date: 10/06/21
22 Rosedell Dr. Ext.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Ruben Colon
Seller: Caitlin E. Fields
Date: 10/07/21
61 Russell Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: John Woods
Seller: Revitalized Renovations
Date: 10/07/21
146 Sackett Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $291,000
Buyer: Peter Zaleski
Seller: Christopher Adamczyk
Date: 10/14/21
56 Shannon Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $224,000
Buyer: Gregory J. Falconer
Seller: Douglas B. Falconer
Date: 10/08/21
33 South Maple St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Robert Davis
Seller: Jesse Stanley
Date: 10/06/21
169 Southwick Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Nathan Hopson
Seller: Sarah G. Perreault
Date: 10/15/21
48 Washington St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Ashley Pacheco
Seller: Orville R. Libanan
Date: 10/12/21
West Parish Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $128,400
Buyer: James Adams
Seller: Bannish Lumber Inc.
Date: 10/08/21
451 West Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Michelle M. Usher
Seller: Michael Bartlett
Date: 10/07/21
67 Western Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $260,500
Buyer: Loi T. Tong
Seller: Robert L. Rea
Date: 10/08/21
WILBRAHAM
1155 Glendale Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $630,000
Buyer: Brian M. Rigali
Seller: Rebecca S. Tirabassi
Date: 10/12/21
949 Glendale Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $1,100,000
Buyer: Michael V. Tirabassi
Seller: Matthew W. Jackson
Date: 10/12/21
5 Herrick Place
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $457,000
Buyer: Thomas A. Rosati
Seller: Timothy F. Walsh
Date: 10/14/21
2 Highview Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $690,000
Buyer: Alida Garcia
Seller: Kristine M. Rodrigues
Date: 10/05/21
212 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Juana I. Quinones
Seller: Nancy E. Piccin
Date: 10/15/21
965 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $471,000
Buyer: Stephen E. Debruyn
Seller: Peter L. Fitzgerald
Date: 10/15/21
8 Old Farm Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Eric M. Koslik
Seller: Alfred E. Ouimet
Date: 10/04/21
4 Sawmill Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Kelvin Rivera
Seller: Marilyn H. Murray
Date: 10/15/21
22 Sunnyside Ter.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $461,000
Buyer: Ryan P. Balicki
Seller: Christian A. Barthelette
Date: 10/08/21
50 Weston St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $219,900
Buyer: Gary Payton
Seller: Philip E. Pace
Date: 10/04/21
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
127 Columbia Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Reinaldo Roman
Seller: Marion T. Rosenau
Date: 10/07/21
38 Lessey St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $115,580
Buyer: Gunter Kallmann
Seller: Margaret J. McLaren
Date: 10/15/21
57 Lindenridge Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: G. W. & M. L. Slowiaczek RET
Seller: Mazzoco RT
Date: 10/12/21
30 North East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: 30 North East St. LLC
Seller: Julie M. Tajima
Date: 10/13/21
44 South East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $825,000
Buyer: Milo & Cooper LLC
Seller: Marie E. Desch
Date: 10/07/21
46 South East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $825,000
Buyer: Milo & Cooper LLC
Seller: Marie E. Desch
Date: 10/07/21
747 South East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Wendy McDowell
Seller: Paul A. Huijing
Date: 10/06/21
BELCHERTOWN
248 Amherst Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Angela A. McMahon
Seller: Jason Gagnon
Date: 10/15/21
279 Bay Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: James J. Spellman
Seller: Robert L. Hislop
Date: 10/06/21
137 Boardman St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Paul L. Beaulieu
Seller: Raymond A. Contois
Date: 10/15/21
7 Cloverhill Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Tianning Huang
Seller: Michael J. Lamoureux
Date: 10/15/21
1317 Federal St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $401,000
Buyer: Umbra Property LLC
Seller: Federal Street Properties LLC
Date: 10/07/21
282 Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $526,000
Buyer: Robert A. Passaretti
Seller: Dean H. Adam
Date: 10/13/21
215 Jabish St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jabish Hill Enterprises LLC
Seller: Wilson, Brian A., (Estate)
Date: 10/07/21
41 Pine St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $382,500
Buyer: Allison B. Thorpe
Seller: Darlene E. Bonner
Date: 10/14/21
50 Rockrimmon St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $461,000
Buyer: Andrew P. Ristaino
Seller: Kenneth L. Miron
Date: 10/04/21
28 Sarah Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Glenn E. Burrows
Seller: Shelterwood Management LLC
Date: 10/15/21
581 State St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Robert Cameron
Seller: Dillon F. Monroe
Date: 10/15/21
CHESTERFIELD
48 South St.
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: Nancy W. Hitzig
Seller: Ronald P. Imig
Date: 10/15/21
CUMMINGTON
237 Stage Road
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Anthony Lake
Seller: Beth T. Eisenberg
Date: 10/08/21
EASTHAMPTON
65 Clark St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Scott Fitzmeyer
Seller: Robert F. Tremble RET
Date: 10/05/21
33 East Maple St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Ryan Carey
Seller: Denise L. Carey
Date: 10/04/21
12 Laurel Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Geoffrey A. Kuter
Seller: Cavallari FT
Date: 10/04/21
32 Line St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Norwich Properties LLC
Seller: Lebeau, Richard L., (Estate)
Date: 10/08/21
10 Orchard St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Christian D. Bodley
Seller: Peter T. Scibak
Date: 10/06/21
9 Paul St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $340,700
Buyer: Carmen J. Macchia
Seller: Jackson K. Weber
Date: 10/14/21
8 Pinebrook Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: BJR IRT
Seller: Donald R. Teres
Date: 10/05/21
105 Plain St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Nicholas D. Duprey
Seller: Mark J. Hanson
Date: 10/12/21
91 Plain St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Willem J. Doeleman
Seller: Thomas D. Wallace
Date: 10/15/21
GOSHEN
93 Hyde Hill Road
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $756,000
Buyer: Mitchell Schoch
Seller: Kelly A. Poppen RET
Date: 10/07/21
34 Pond Hill Road
Goshen, MA 01096
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Gerald A. Hinkle
Seller: Janice R. Ellis
Date: 10/15/21
116 Spruce Corner Road
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Cecelia H. Thomas
Seller: Jennifer L. Thomas
Date: 10/06/21
GRANBY
29 North St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Cari M. Wiater
Seller: Wayne A. Gagnon
Date: 10/13/21
243 Taylor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $529,900
Buyer: Coree Caporale-Aussant
Seller: Robert A. Lapointe
Date: 10/14/21
HADLEY
1 Grand Oak Farm Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $601,000
Buyer: Matthew Hosen
Seller: Daniel J. Young
Date: 10/12/21
111 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Gohyang Family LLC
Seller: 111-113 Russell St. LLC
Date: 10/13/21
115 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Gohyang Family LLC
Seller: 111-113 Russell St. LLC
Date: 10/13/21
HATFIELD
58 West St.
Hatfield, MA 01088
Amount: $332,000
Buyer: Gisella Holinka
Seller: Darlene M. Omasta
Date: 10/08/21
HUNTINGTON
Goss Hill Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $341,903
Buyer: National Farm & Forestry LLC
Seller: Goss Road Estates LLC
Date: 10/14/21
NORTHAMPTON
72 Bliss St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $204,668
Buyer: MHFA
Seller: Jeremy Hewat
Date: 10/13/21
200 Federal St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Samuel M. Thomson
Seller: Linda K. White
Date: 10/15/21
23 Grandview St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $324,000
Buyer: Enid Blechman
Seller: Stephen D. Chevalier
Date: 10/07/21
23 Higgins Way
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $652,850
Buyer: B. S. & Nancy Ryburn RET
Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.
Date: 10/15/21
88 Hillcrest Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $705,000
Buyer: Douglas J. Wheat
Seller: 5498 Gleason RET
Date: 10/06/21
42 Lexington Ave.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: W. David Rosenmiller
Seller: Truskinoff, Debra B., (Estate)
Date: 10/15/21
91 Moser St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $603,000
Buyer: Andrew E. Smith
Seller: Armagan Gezici
Date: 10/06/21
420 North Main St.
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Christopher R. Jacobs
Seller: Sharon Mayberry
Date: 10/06/21
258 Old Wilson Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $379,000
Buyer: Beth Gillis
Seller: Pine Meadows Properties LLC
Date: 10/08/21
70 Sherman Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $126,500
Buyer: Mathena Morrissey
Seller: Christopher Karney
Date: 10/04/21
PELHAM
31 Harkness Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: William Sherr
Seller: Joseph Cox
Date: 10/05/21
SOUTH HADLEY
13 Hunter Ter.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $254,000
Buyer: Edward K. Lundrigan
Seller: Kevin W. Dalton
Date: 10/08/21
40 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $497,500
Buyer: David C. Casey
Seller: JN Duquette & Son Construction Inc.
Date: 10/08/21
8 Michael Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Heather Menard
Seller: William R. Sasseville
Date: 10/15/21
22 Midway St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $309,310
Buyer: Amanda F. Geno
Seller: Patriot Living LLC
Date: 10/07/21
20 Mountain View St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Kelly M. Omasta
Seller: Christopher A. Cote
Date: 10/12/21
93 Pearl St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $199,900
Buyer: Kelly C. Dewall
Seller: Healy, Robert F., (Estate)
Date: 10/08/21
5 Ridge Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Lisa M. Finn
Seller: David W. Menard
Date: 10/15/21
22 School St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Elisha G. Church
Seller: James M. Murphy
Date: 10/04/21
31 Searle Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Gerard F. Lachance
Seller: Margaret M. St.Martin
Date: 10/13/21
17 Valley View Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $770,000
Buyer: George B. Witman
Seller: Donald J. Baptiste
Date: 10/06/21
75 Washington Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Zadkiel RT
Seller: Du Con Properties LLC
Date: 10/13/21
48 Westbrook Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Brian J. Greaney
Seller: Eugene T. Greaney
Date: 10/14/21
8 Westbrook Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Priya McCoy
Seller: Susan R. Martinelli
Date: 10/14/21
SOUTHAMPTON
127 Middle Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jeremy R. Labrie
Seller: New England Remodeling
Date: 10/07/21
8 Nicole Circle
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Donna L. Lynn
Seller: Donald J. Delphia
Date: 10/15/21
55-A Pomeroy Meadow Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $332,600
Buyer: Richard R. Boyle
Seller: James F. Boyle
Date: 10/13/21
WARE
102 Bondsville Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Jessica Coelho
Seller: Jomaria Velez
Date: 10/15/21
30 Cherry St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Michael Mahoney
Seller: Brian D. Provencher
Date: 10/04/21
55 Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Church Ware LLC
Seller: Kenneth H. Schroeder
Date: 10/15/21
23 Coffey Hill Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $369,000
Buyer: Robert A. Westbrook
Seller: Andrew Ghali
Date: 10/13/21
72 Coffey Hill Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Eric M. Duprey
Seller: Shannon L. Hall
Date: 10/04/21
7 Monroe St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: David Guerra
Seller: Theresa Hansen
Date: 10/08/21
105 Monson Turnpike Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Kristina R. Gambino
Seller: McCoy, Susan A., (Estate)
Date: 10/08/21
23 Sczygiel Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Ellen M. Eggenberger
Seller: Homer M. Bessonette
Date: 10/12/21
39 South St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: David Guerra
Seller: Theresa Hansen
Date: 10/08/21
WILLIAMSBURG
8 River Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Gerald D. Lashway
Seller: Robert W. Torrey
Date: 10/15/21
WESTHAMPTON
155 Edwards Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Vlad Grechka
Seller: L. Phyllis Allen TR
Date: 10/14/21
192 North Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Maitri Learning LLC
Seller: Leo W. Aloisi
Date: 10/14/21