The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

4 Perkins LLC

165 Front St.

$25,000 — Verizon Wireless to install three antennas, remove 12 remote radio heads, install six remote radio heads, and install three diplexers on smokestack

Eileen Pare, Patricia Biela

803 James St.

$12,499 — Roofing at Sentry Uniforms

Orlando Roberts

66 Cabot St.

$5,000 — Add two bathrooms, close portion of wall, add handicap ramp to rear of building

WSP Realty LLC

136 Exchange St.

$20,999 — Roofing

HADLEY

Brittom LLC

287 Russell St.

N/A — Remove non-load-bearing walls

Building Grounds LLC

97 Russell St.

N/A— Demolish three-bay garage, including slab and foundation

LEE

Michael Considine, Shawn Leary

47 Main St.

$5,000 — Insulation

LENOX

17 Main Cottage LLC

17 Main St.

$40,000 — Roofing

Housatonic Hotel LLC

194 Pittsfield Road

$2,035,000 — Renovate existing motel and construct new gatehouse addition

Michael Tahaney

260 Pittsfield Road, C15

$5,500 — Remodel bathroom

Valmet Inc.

175 Crystal St.

$60,000 — Remodel men’s bathroom

PITTSFIELD

BFS Retail and Commercial Operations LLC

174 South St.

$2,000 — Place storage-container unit as accessory structure

Jimmy Chassi

86 Maplewood Ave.

$15,000 — Roofing

City of Pittsfield

70 Allen St.

$4,000 — Install walls, suspended ceiling, and vinyl flooring

City of Pittsfield

874 North St.

$245,800 — Roofing

Clock Tower Partners LLC

75 South Church St.

$3,800 — Remove salad bar in café, reconfigure café equipment, install wall to house electrical and plumbing

The Cooper Center LLC

116 North St.

$1,000 — Demolish and remove brick arch

David and Todd Realty LLC

1571 East St.

$59,000 — Roofing

Egos Realty Partners LLP

740 Williams St.

$25,550 — Install fire sprinkler protection

Lisa Houghtling

219 Robbins Ave.

$54,606 — Front-porch repairs, new exit on ground floor

Pitex LP

609 Merrill Road

$35,000 — Repair work

Premium Water Inc.

1505 West Housatonic St.

$5,456 — Add four upright sprinklers

Premium Water Inc.

1505 West Housatonic St.

$3,334 — Add four upright sprinklers

Roytay LLC

124 East Housatonic St.

$12,000 — Roofing

WDM Properties LLC

231 Tyler St., #1

$25,000 — Demolish two-story back section

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Plumbing & Heating

15 Mill St.

$14,000 — Insulation

Colvest/Columbus Spfld LLC

1254 East Columbus Ave.

$700,000 — Alter interior space, including drive-up service at Burger King

DDM Property Group LLC

1635 Page Blvd.

$10,000 — Remodel office space for new bathroom, storage room, and closet; install new stairs to office

FM Holdings LLC

1125 Page Blvd.

$325,000 — Enlarge overhead door opening in warehouse building and install new overhead door, install retaining wall for new drive-up ramp to opening

Frank Langone, Irma Langone

838 Main St.

$16,000 — Replace broken rafters in flat-roof wood-framing system at Langone Florist

Mittas Hospitality LLC, DD Development LLC, Rudra Realty LLC, Fred Christensen

1500 Main St.

$395,000 — Repair and upgrade stucco on exterior of Tower Square Hotel and garage

Modern Bridal Boutique Inc.

536 Main St.

$14,525 — Remodel interior to be a church, install LVL beam

Neslo Realty Co.

235 Cadwell Dr.

$9,000 — Interior demolition for future tenant fit-out

Springfield Cemetery

171 Maple St.

$20,000 — Install foundation for future addition to Dorcas Chapin Chapel and crematory building for new crematory units