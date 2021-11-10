Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
4 Perkins LLC
165 Front St.
$25,000 — Verizon Wireless to install three antennas, remove 12 remote radio heads, install six remote radio heads, and install three diplexers on smokestack
Eileen Pare, Patricia Biela
803 James St.
$12,499 — Roofing at Sentry Uniforms
Orlando Roberts
66 Cabot St.
$5,000 — Add two bathrooms, close portion of wall, add handicap ramp to rear of building
WSP Realty LLC
136 Exchange St.
$20,999 — Roofing
HADLEY
Brittom LLC
287 Russell St.
N/A — Remove non-load-bearing walls
Building Grounds LLC
97 Russell St.
N/A— Demolish three-bay garage, including slab and foundation
LEE
Michael Considine, Shawn Leary
47 Main St.
$5,000 — Insulation
LENOX
17 Main Cottage LLC
17 Main St.
$40,000 — Roofing
Housatonic Hotel LLC
194 Pittsfield Road
$2,035,000 — Renovate existing motel and construct new gatehouse addition
Michael Tahaney
260 Pittsfield Road, C15
$5,500 — Remodel bathroom
Valmet Inc.
175 Crystal St.
$60,000 — Remodel men’s bathroom
PITTSFIELD
BFS Retail and Commercial Operations LLC
174 South St.
$2,000 — Place storage-container unit as accessory structure
Jimmy Chassi
86 Maplewood Ave.
$15,000 — Roofing
City of Pittsfield
70 Allen St.
$4,000 — Install walls, suspended ceiling, and vinyl flooring
City of Pittsfield
874 North St.
$245,800 — Roofing
Clock Tower Partners LLC
75 South Church St.
$3,800 — Remove salad bar in café, reconfigure café equipment, install wall to house electrical and plumbing
The Cooper Center LLC
116 North St.
$1,000 — Demolish and remove brick arch
David and Todd Realty LLC
1571 East St.
$59,000 — Roofing
Egos Realty Partners LLP
740 Williams St.
$25,550 — Install fire sprinkler protection
Lisa Houghtling
219 Robbins Ave.
$54,606 — Front-porch repairs, new exit on ground floor
Pitex LP
609 Merrill Road
$35,000 — Repair work
Premium Water Inc.
1505 West Housatonic St.
$5,456 — Add four upright sprinklers
Premium Water Inc.
1505 West Housatonic St.
$3,334 — Add four upright sprinklers
Roytay LLC
124 East Housatonic St.
$12,000 — Roofing
WDM Properties LLC
231 Tyler St., #1
$25,000 — Demolish two-story back section
SPRINGFIELD
Baystate Plumbing & Heating
15 Mill St.
$14,000 — Insulation
Colvest/Columbus Spfld LLC
1254 East Columbus Ave.
$700,000 — Alter interior space, including drive-up service at Burger King
DDM Property Group LLC
1635 Page Blvd.
$10,000 — Remodel office space for new bathroom, storage room, and closet; install new stairs to office
FM Holdings LLC
1125 Page Blvd.
$325,000 — Enlarge overhead door opening in warehouse building and install new overhead door, install retaining wall for new drive-up ramp to opening
Frank Langone, Irma Langone
838 Main St.
$16,000 — Replace broken rafters in flat-roof wood-framing system at Langone Florist
Mittas Hospitality LLC, DD Development LLC, Rudra Realty LLC, Fred Christensen
1500 Main St.
$395,000 — Repair and upgrade stucco on exterior of Tower Square Hotel and garage
Modern Bridal Boutique Inc.
536 Main St.
$14,525 — Remodel interior to be a church, install LVL beam
Neslo Realty Co.
235 Cadwell Dr.
$9,000 — Interior demolition for future tenant fit-out
Springfield Cemetery
171 Maple St.
$20,000 — Install foundation for future addition to Dorcas Chapin Chapel and crematory building for new crematory units