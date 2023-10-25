Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Apolinary, Maria

276 Parkerview St.

Springfield, MA 02119

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/29/2023

Arnon, John

1656 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/18/2023

Baker, Aaron M.

188 River St.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/21/2023

Caulfield, Matthew J.

1148 South Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/23/2023

Cordero Vazquez, William

50 Brown Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/20/2023

DeRosier, David E.

36 Sterling Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/21/2023

Farrell, Kenneth D.

307 Main St., Apt. C1

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/29/2023

Fortin, Chris

138 E Quincy St.

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/21/2023

Govoni, Vincent R.

139 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/20/2023

Gray, Melissa

267 Abbott St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/21/2023

Haskins, James E.

227 Franklin St., Apt. 3B

North Adams, MA 01247

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/18/2023

Lane, Thomas B.

Lane, Jennifer L.

81 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/29/2023

Lavallee, Rod J.

Lavallee, Kimberly A.

24 Deerfoot Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/21/2023

Lovin, Melinah

Starkweather, Margaret

110 Sand Hill Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/25/2023

Lugo, Kevin

1 Auburn St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/20/2023

Malafronte, Michelle L.

a/k/a Larkins, Michelle L.

2 Pidgeon Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/21/2023

Pedraza-Hernandez, Wilfredo

75 Bloomfield St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/27/2023

Provost, Cassie M.

131 Laconia St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/26/2023

Provost, Robert

952 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/29/2023

Riley, Gregory T.

4 Cove Island Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/28/2023

Ring, Brenda Joyce

89 Beacon Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/18/2023

Robles, Soralis

18 Milton St.

Indian Orchard, MA 01151

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/27/2023

Rodriguez, Luis A.

61 Bircham St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/26/2023

Schafer, Kathleen M.

42 Bowdoin St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/21/2023

Slatcher, Dav Jonathan

127 Memorial Dr.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/28/2023

Swinton, Patricia A.

50 Parkerview St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 13

Date: 09/22/2023

White, Mary Joan

117 Paul Revere Dr.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/25/2023