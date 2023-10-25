Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Apolinary, Maria
276 Parkerview St.
Springfield, MA 02119
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2023
Arnon, John
1656 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/18/2023
Baker, Aaron M.
188 River St.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/21/2023
Caulfield, Matthew J.
1148 South Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/23/2023
Cordero Vazquez, William
50 Brown Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/20/2023
DeRosier, David E.
36 Sterling Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/21/2023
Farrell, Kenneth D.
307 Main St., Apt. C1
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2023
Fortin, Chris
138 E Quincy St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/21/2023
Govoni, Vincent R.
139 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/20/2023
Gray, Melissa
267 Abbott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/21/2023
Haskins, James E.
227 Franklin St., Apt. 3B
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/18/2023
Lane, Thomas B.
Lane, Jennifer L.
81 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/29/2023
Lavallee, Rod J.
Lavallee, Kimberly A.
24 Deerfoot Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/21/2023
Lovin, Melinah
Starkweather, Margaret
110 Sand Hill Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/25/2023
Lugo, Kevin
1 Auburn St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/20/2023
Malafronte, Michelle L.
a/k/a Larkins, Michelle L.
2 Pidgeon Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/21/2023
Pedraza-Hernandez, Wilfredo
75 Bloomfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/27/2023
Provost, Cassie M.
131 Laconia St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/26/2023
Provost, Robert
952 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/29/2023
Riley, Gregory T.
4 Cove Island Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/28/2023
Ring, Brenda Joyce
89 Beacon Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/18/2023
Robles, Soralis
18 Milton St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/27/2023
Rodriguez, Luis A.
61 Bircham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/26/2023
Schafer, Kathleen M.
42 Bowdoin St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/21/2023
Slatcher, Dav Jonathan
127 Memorial Dr.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/28/2023
Swinton, Patricia A.
50 Parkerview St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 09/22/2023
White, Mary Joan
117 Paul Revere Dr.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/25/2023