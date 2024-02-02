Registration Opens Feb. 15 for Second Annual Hooplandia

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Registration for Hooplandia, the second annual 3×3 basketball tournament and festival, opens Thursday, Feb. 15 at www.hooplandia.com. The event, slated for June 21-23, includes levels of play for all ages and divisions.

Hooplandia launched in 2023 and was a resounding success. Taking place in the heart of Greater Springfield, the birthplace of basketball, the event is hosted by Eastern States Exposition (ESE) in West Springfield and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. Most games will be played on the ESE grounds, with special games held at the Hall of Fame. Seventy-five basketball courts will be set up to accommodate more than 650 games played by approximately 2,100 participants of all ages.

Divisions of play have been created to provide an all-inclusive environment for players of all ages and playing abilities. The diverse divisions include young girls, boys, women, men, high-school-level, college-level, OGs, veterans, and more.

Players are invited to build teams of four, create their own unique team name and uniforms, and register at www.hooplandia.com. Team fees range according to age, and children in the under-8 category are free of charge.

Hooplandia will once again partner with Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the region as its designated philanthropic partner, providing $10 from every paid team registration to support the mission and programs of the clubs.

“The Exposition is a longtime supporter of Boys and Girls Clubs, and we are pleased to continue that support through this sports-based environment for youngsters,” ESE President and CEO Eugene Cassidy said. “We are committed to building Hooplandia into a cornerstone of the community.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For inquiries, email [email protected].