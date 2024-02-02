Holyoke Sports Complex, Volleyball Hall of Fame Relocation Planned

HOLYOKE — Local businessman Cesar Ruiz, leader of the USA International Sport Complex Group, and Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia will host a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. at the International Volleyball Hall of Fame to announce a major initiative to build a sports complex in the city of Holyoke.

Garcia will also announce a plan to explore moving the Volleyball Hall of Fame to the complex, building on Holyoke’s renown as the birthplace of volleyball and the sport’s worldwide growth.

Details of the plan and possible location, size, and scope of the project will be shared at the press conference.