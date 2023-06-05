Rise & Shine Business Breakfast to Host Leaders of Local Colleges, Universities

SPRINGFIELD — Western Mass. is home to several esteemed colleges and universities. These higher-education institutions not only shape the future of students and aspiring professionals, but also contribute to the regional economy and provide growth opportunities.

The Springfield Regional Chamber’s next Rise & Shine Business Breakfast will shine a light on these local colleges and universities and how they shape the region’s future. The event will take place Thursday, June 8 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Western New England University, on the third floor of the University Commons.

Attendees will hear remarks from Sandra Doran, president of Bay Path University; Robert Johnson, president of Western New England University; James Birge, president of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts; Hubert Benitez, president of American International College; Kerry Calnan, chief of staff in the Office of the President at Springfield College; Gladys Franco, assistant vice president of Workforce Development at Springfield Technical Community College; Jeff Hayden, vice president for Business and Community Services at Holyoke Community College; and Springfield Regional Chamber President Diana Szynal on behalf of Greenfield Community College.

Tickets cost $40 for members and $50 for general admission. Click here to register.