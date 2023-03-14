Riverside Industries Adds Four New Board Members

EASTHAMPTON — Riverside Industries Inc. (RSI) announced that four new members have joined its board of directors to help support its mission to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live rich and full lives.

“I’m especially excited to see such a talented group of volunteers join our board as we continue in this current phase of organizational growth,” said Lynn Ireland, president and CEO of RSI. “As our organization battles through the lagging impacts of the pandemic, we are actively expanding our programs and workforce to reach new clients. I will certainly draw on the diverse personal and professional experiences of our board members in pursuit of that effort.”

All four of the new board members began their three-year term with RSI effective March 2023. They include Tara Brewster, vice president of Business Development and director of Philanthropy at Greenfield Savings Bank; Jeff Palm, partner and chief operating officer at Global Educators Inc.; Melissa Peters; Human Resource generalist for Fiducient Advisors; and Teremar Rodriguez-Vazquez, assistant general counsel at Health New England.

“Personally, I am thrilled to welcome the new members to our board and look forward to working alongside them as we address Riverside’s most pressing needs,” said Melissa Pike, who has chaired the RSI board since 2021. “Each of these new members brings a unique talent, skill, and perspective to the table. With their input, we immediately add a breadth of knowledge and technical skill that will be immensely helpful as we plot Riverside’s strategic goals for the future.

“On behalf of the board, I want to also express our gratitude to Jan Carhart, Jane Curran, and Silas Kopf, who have each concluded their service as valued members of the board,” Pike added. “All three have provided unflinching support for many years and across multiple terms on the board. We look forward to their continued volunteer involvement in other areas of RSI’s operations.”

To learn more about RSI and read new board member bios, visit www.rsi.org/news-events.