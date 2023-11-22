Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon Benefits Open Pantry of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Rock 102 is wrapping up its 30th annual Mayflower Marathon food drive today, benefiting Springfield’s Open Pantry. Bax & Nagle have been broadcasting for 52 hours, ending today at 10 a.m., near the South End Market at MGM Springfield, while collecting non-perishable food donations for Open Pantry Community Services of Springfield.

Open Pantry continues to see growing demand for its services, as one in four families in the Springfield area is experiencing food insecurity, making the need for donations of non-perishable food items constant. The outpouring of support from area residents and businesses (including the Springfield Thunderbirds, Capitol Relocation and Logistics, XFINITY, Camping World of West Hatfield, Affordable Waste Solutions, Arment Trucking, and many more) has historically been significant.