Monson Savings Bank Sponsors JA Stock Market Competition

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank was a silver sponsor of this year’s Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts Stock Market Competition, the largest single-day student stock-market competition in North America. In this high-tech stock-market simulation, student teams are ‘given’ $1 million to invest in more than 50 fictitious stocks. The goal is to build the highest portfolio net worth in 60 ‘days,’ with trading days lasting just 60 seconds.

Monson Savings Bank donated $1,500 in support of this annual event. This donation supported five teams of five students in the competition, as well as the overall event.

“We are so grateful to have a partner like Monson Savings Bank, who has offered us their loyal support year after year,” said Jennifer Connolly, president of Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts. “Without partners like this, events like the Stock Market Competition would not be possible. The Stock Market Competition offers students a valuable, hands-on learning experience. Thank you to Monson Savings for helping us to make this experience possible for them.”

Lena Buteau, Monson Savings Bank’s vice president, Retail Branch Administration, and Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts board member, shared her excitement about the partnership.

“Monson Savings Bank’s mission truly aligns with the mission of Junior Achievement. We, too, are dedicated to supporting financial literacy and education for everyone, and especially for young people,” she said. “Every year, we look forward to the Stock Market Competition and watching the students’ participation. It is an exciting morning filled with lots of action and learning.”