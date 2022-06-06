Ruth’s House Slates Lunch & Learn Session

LONGMEADOW — Ruth’s House Assisted Living, on the JGS Lifecare Campus, will present for its monthly Lunch & Learn series, Scott Weiss and his Journaling to your Best Self presentation.

Weiss is a life and career coach working with people at all points in their career in both one-on-one and group sessions. These sessions allow you to identify, plan and execute your goals. His passion for helping others comes from his own mindful transformation. Utilizing these tools will allow you to reach your highest levels of success.

“Journaling allowed me to find the best version of myself,” said Weiss. “However, most journals are blank and don’t give you any direction to follow. I designed this journal for myself at a time in my life where I was feeling lost and in need of a new direction. Live Your Life with Purpose Journal gives you that direction.”

The program, presented via Zoom, will run from noon to 1:15, with a welcome at noon, followed by the presentation at 12:15. To RSVP, call Mary-Anne Schelb at (413) 935-1791, or email to [email protected]. A confirmation and Zoom invite will be emailed to attendees prior to the meeting.