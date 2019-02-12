Ruth’s House to Host Sweethearts Open House on Feb. 24

LONGMEADOW — Ruth’s House, an assisted-living residence at JGS Lifecare, invites the public to stop in and enjoy an afternoon of sweet refreshments on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 780 Converse St., Longmeadow. This event will feature chocolate and wine pairings, along with tours of independent and memory-care neighborhoods.

“We invite the community to join us for a sweethearts open house, to enjoy an afternoon of delicious chocolates and select wine tastings, and to see what Ruth’s House has to offer,” said Lori Payson, director of Customer Relations and Sales at JGS Lifecare.

This event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to RSVP by calling (413) 567-3949, ext 3105 or e-mailing [email protected]. For more information, visit jgslifecare.org/events.