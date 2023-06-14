Second Annual Suffield Summer Fair to Be Held June 16-18 at McAlister Intermediate School

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Campiti Ventures will bring the spirit of summer to local residents and regional visitors with the second annual Suffield Summer Fair on the McAlister Intermediate School grounds, 260 Mountain Road, Suffield, Conn., from Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18. Admission is free for this event, which will feature live music, carnival rides and games, food, vendors, and local craft exhibitions. Opening-night celebrations will feature fireworks at 9 p.m.

“Last year, we saw over 25,000 residents and visitors join us for the Suffield Summer Fair. We heard from hundreds of people who said that the fireworks were the best show they had ever seen,” said Frank Campiti of Campiti Ventures. “We are lucky to be in such a great community as Suffield and are excited to bring the Suffield Summer Fair back for a second year. We promise fun for the whole family.”

Fair hours are Friday, June 16, 5-9 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. sponsored by PeoplesBank and Artioli Dodge Chrysler Ram; Saturday, June 17, 12-9 p.m. (rain date for fireworks); and Sunday, June 18, 12-5 p.m. For more information, visit suffieldsummerfair.com.

The Suffield Summer Fair is sponsored by Windsor Federal, and the fair and fireworks are sponsored by PeoplesBank and Artioli Dodge Chrysler Ram and LeafGuard.

Campiti Ventures, run by Suffield Resident Frank Campiti, is responsible for the highly successful Suffield Summer Fair, Great Halloween Drive-Thru in Suffield, and the Winter Wonder Drive-Thru on the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield.