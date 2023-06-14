Tighe & Bond Named Employer of the Year by SMPS Boston

WESTFIELD — Tighe & Bond, a Northeast leader in engineering, design, and environmental consulting, received the 2023 Employer of the Year Award from the Boston chapter of the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS Boston). The award honors an organization within the field of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) for creating a supportive and engaging company culture and prioritizing the well-being of its employees.

The award specifically recognizes commitment to inclusion and diversity in the workplace; initiatives and programs supporting the organization’s culture and community; outreach efforts to support the local communities, such as volunteering or fundraising activities; and support of marketing, business development, and communications staff.

Tighe & Bond’s robust, sustainable growth has been aided by a firm-wide focus on investing in people. Prioritizing mental and physical wellness led to the creation of the firm’s wellness incentive program, which offers staff the chance to participate in firm-organized activities. The company encourages employees to further their education through incentives like student-loan repayment and tuition reimbursement.

Tighe & Bond values the contributions of a diverse workforce, which enables the company to succeed and grow. The firm’s diversity, equity, and inclusion plan outlines goals, strategies to achieve those goals, and a plan for action through its DE&I committee. Some of the actions already taken include establishing college scholarships with the National Society of Black Engineers and volunteering in STEM programs for area grade schools to foster the next generation of designers, engineers, and environmental scientists.

The Make a Difference program is Tighe & Bond’s approach to employee community-service recognition that encourages employees to volunteer their time and talents for the benefit of local communities. Since its inception in 2017, Tighe & Bond employees have logged more than 15,000 volunteer hours.

“We could not be prouder to have SMPS Boston shine a light on the employee-focused nature of Tighe & Bond. This recognition would not be possible without the work and dedication of our firm’s leadership and staff members, who prioritize making our communities a better place, both inside and outside the office,” said Bob Belitz, president and CEO.

Keri Drake, vice president for Marketing & Communications, added that “SMPS Boston is critical in advancing the marketing profession in the AEC industry, offering members opportunities to share ideas, advice, and business opportunities. We are grateful for this acknowledgment of our firm’s commitment to our staff and the marketing discipline.”