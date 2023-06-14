AIM President John Regan to Step Down at End of 2023; Brooke Thomson to Take Reins

BOSTON — The Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) board of directors approved a long-planned leadership transition under which President and CEO John Regan will step down at the end of 2023 and be succeeded by Chief Government Affairs Executive Brooke Thomson.

To support a smooth transition, Regan will remain in the CEO role through the end of the year, and Thomson will begin as president effective immediately.

“When the board appointed John to lead AIM, we charged him with assuring that the organization’s initiatives were guided by member priorities and building a team that could support AIM’s continued evolution in a rapidly changing environment. John not only accomplished the goals the board set out for him, but also supported members addressing the unexpected challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Patricia Begrowicz, AIM board chair and president of Onyx Specialty Papers.

At the time of his appointment, both Regan and the board prioritized building a strong leadership team and succession plan.

“John and the board determined that the end of 2023 was the right time for an internal transition in leadership,” Begrowicz said. “We are fortunate to have a leader of Brooke’s caliber and proven track record ready to advance to the position of president and CEO. We are confident that she will build upon AIM’s many strengths in the role.”

During his tenure, in tandem with the leadership team and board, Regan, 62, has guided AIM’s public-policy work, served as a voice for the employer community, expanded the award-winning AIM HR Solutions business, built a comprehensive team with the skills necessary to support AIM’s 3,400 member organizations, made AIM a leader on diversity, and assured that members had access to timely support during the pandemic. He plans to pursue new opportunities as a consultant, advisor, and board member.

“AIM has been my professional home for more than 20 years; I could not be prouder of what our team has accomplished both with, and on behalf of, our members,” he said. “Collectively, we have advocated for policies and investments that assure the Commonwealth remains competitive in a global marketplace and that give companies the tools necessary to be employers of choice. I am confident that AIM is in outstanding hands with Brooke, our great team of senior leaders and professionals, and a committed board of directors.”

Before joining AIM’s leadership team more than four years ago, Thomson, 44, was a member of the AIM board. In her current role, she has been responsible for designing and advancing AIM’s policy agenda and strengthening relationships with elected officials and business leaders on Beacon Hill and throughout the Commonwealth, while ensuring that employer needs are represented at every level of the public-policy-making process.

Thomson is committed to expanding the progress AIM has made in diversifying its membership, reflecting statewide business-community needs, and advancing policies that support both economic competitiveness and economic opportunity for the people of Massachusetts. She previously served as vice president of Government Affairs for AT&T and is a former senior official with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.