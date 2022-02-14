Sen. Adam Gomez Presents Square One with $100,000 Check from ARPA Funds

SPRINGFIELD — Last week, state Sen. Adam Gomez attended an event at Square One in Springfield to present the organization with a $100,000 check from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in December. Gomez was able to advocate for this funding through the filing of an amendment to the ARPA spending bill during the state Senate debate.

“As a Springfield Day Nursery alum and a lifelong resident of the great city of Springfield, I know firsthand the important and essential work that Square One does in our community,” Gomez said. “The wide range of support and educational services give our young people and their families the opportunities and skills they need to thrive. I was proud to be able to get this very worthy organization funding and cannot wait to see the lives they continue to touch with their work.”