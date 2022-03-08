Sen. John Velis Presents $75,000 in ARPA Funding to Agawam Senior Center

AGAWAM — With the recent American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding legislation signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker, state Sen. John Velis presented earmark funding of $75,000 to the Agawam Senior Center.

Velis was joined at the Agawam Senior Center by Agawam Mayor William Sapelli, Agawam Senior Center Executive Director Michael Squindo, and members of the community. The $75,000 in ARPA funding will be used to purchase a new van, which will increase mobility for local seniors by making transportation more accessible.

“Reliable transportation is absolutely critical to the well-being of our senior citizens, and I am glad to have worked with Mayor Sapelli to secure this important Senate earmark,” Velis said.

Seniors often rely on family members, public transportation, or private organizations to bring them to and from appointments and events in the community, he noted. “The $75,000 in ARPA funding will go a long way to ensure that folks are able to get to where they need to be, safely and efficiently. Members of the senior community cannot afford to miss a medical appointment or important event just because they did not have adequate transportation. I am extremely proud to be able to go to Boston to effectively advocate for our senior citizens and look forward to seeing the Agawam Senior Center’s new van on the roadways soon.”