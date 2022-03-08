Tyler Hadley Joins DDS Acoustical Specialties as Director of Marketing

WESTFIELD — DDS Acoustical Specialties, LLC announced the addition of Tyler Hadley to its team as director of Marketing. He will create, implement, and manage marketing campaigns that promote the products and services offered by the company, and will develop essential communication resources that educate and inform customers about the importance of acoustics and the solutions DDS Acoustical Specialties provides to solve noise issues.

Born and raised in Western Mass., Hadley brings a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Westfield State University along with more than six years of experience in marketing and communications. He has a broad knowledge of advertising, design, social media, and other marketing platforms and systems.

“Tyler has been working with us part-time over the past year, and his positive impact with the business is apparent,” said Dave Gilbert, senior managing partner of DDS Acoustical Specialties. “Our website traffic and leads have grown, and that is only the beginning. We are thrilled to welcome him on full-time as we continue to grow.”

Prior to joining DDS Acoustical Specialties, Hadley worked for Way Finders, a nonprofit organization based in Springfield, where he managed marketing and communications for the organization and its seven lines of business. He also sits on the board of directors for the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield and serves on committees for the Human Service Forum and the Fair Housing & Civil Rights Conference.

“I’m excited to be close to the ground floor with DDS and making this transition from nonprofit to for-profit, large teams to a small team,” Hadley said. “I intend to bring my experience to expand the relationships the company has with partners and customers.”