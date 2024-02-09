Shakespeare & Company Welcomes Back Ute DeFarlo

LENOX — Ute DeFarlo has been appointed director of Development by Shakespeare & Company, a nonprofit theater performance, education, and actor-training organization based in the Berkshires.

In her position, DeFarlo is responsible for supporting Shakespeare & Company’s mission and vision through the development of new and expanded income streams, cultivation of the company’s donors and board of trustees, and various engagements with constituents in the Berkshire County community.

Most recently, she served as director of Development for the Mount, Edith Wharton’s home, in Lenox and as Development officer at the Austen Riggs Center in Stockbridge. Her appointment marks her return to Shakespeare & Company’s Development team, which she first joined in 2004, serving as director from 2009 to 2015.

“I am delighted to return to my Shakespeare & Company home,” DeFarlo said. “I have a great passion for theater, including the Fall Festival and Riotous Youth programs that both of my sons participated in, and I’m dedicated to playing my role in ensuring the company’s continued success.”

DeFarlo holds a master’s degree in English and Russian language interpretation from the University of Mainz, Germany, and attended Georgetown University on a one-year Fulbright scholarship.