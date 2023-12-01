Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. Welcomes Attorney Brett Smith as Associate

SPRINGFIELD — Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. announced the addition of attorney Brett Smith to its team of lawyers.

Smith concentrates his practice on commercial finance and real estate, business organizations and planning, and land-use regulation. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley University in 2019 and his juris doctorate from Western New England University School of Law in 2023. He previously served as a legal intern at New Mexico Local Government Law LLC in Albuquerque.

In 2022, Smith received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in corporate finance law. He co-founded and served as treasurer of the Sports and Entertainment Law Assoc. at Western New England University School of Law.

“Brett joined us as a law clerk in 2022, and now that he has passed the bar, we are proud to have him contribute as an associate in our firm,” founding attorney Steven Schwartz said. “As we prepare to mark 55 years since the founding of the firm, we’re excited by the bright, young talent, including Brett, coming on board to grow with us.”